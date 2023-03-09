Windsor Locks man who shot ex-girlfriend's date 41 times draws 50-year sentence

Mar. 9—The Windsor Locks resident who killed another man by shooting him 41 times, but claimed he couldn't remember it was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years in prison.

Antwon Barnes, 41, who lived in an apartment complex on Old County Road, received the sentence in the death of Leroy Jefferson on Oct. 22, 2019.

Jefferson, 35, was dating the mother of one of Barnes' children at the time and was exiting a hallway into a stairwell with her when they crossed paths with Barnes.

Barnes uttered a profanity, pulled out a gun, and began shooting Jefferson, hitting him a total of 41 times, including 12 times in the head, according to details shared during a weeklong trial that began in November.

Barnes testified during the trial that he remembered hearing six shots, but couldn't remember firing the gun or stealing a vehicle afterward and driving to Hartford, where he turned himself in to police.

A 12-member jury found Barnes guilty of first-degree manslaughter, attempted first-degree assault, and third-degree larceny, the last charge Barnes' theft of a vehicle after fleeing the area.

After all of the evidence was presented, the question for the jury wasn't whether Barnes had shot Jefferson, because the woman witnessed the whole event, and Barnes admitted to police that he had done something bad.

Instead, they had to decide whether Barnes was capable of self-control at the time of the shooting, or if he even was capable of having the intent to kill Jefferson.

The lone defense witness in the case was a doctor who testified that Barnes experienced an extreme emotional disturbance upon seeing Jefferson with a women he considered to be like his wife.

State law allows for a jury to find someone guilty of manslaughter instead of murder if they acted under the influence of such a mental disturbance.

The doctor said Barnes' brain was overwhelmed, his reason overborne, and the conscious part of his brain shut down, impairing his ability to form memories and have the intention to kill Jefferson.

Story continues

Barnes' lawyer used that assessment to attempt to persuade the jury to find Barnes not guilty, as he argued that without intent, the state could not prove the charge of murder without a reasonable doubt.

But a different doctor called by the state testified that Barnes wasn't put in such an extreme situation that his actions were reasonable.

The prosecutor argued that Barnes' actions, his use of a profanity, fleeing the scene, and stealing a vehicle, suggest that he was conscious of what he had done.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.