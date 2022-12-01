Windsor Locks man testifies he can't remember firing gun

Dec. 1—Former Windsor Locks resident Antwon Barnes, who is accused of shooting another man 41 times at an apartment complex in town in 2019, took the witness stand Wednesday and testified that he still can't remember what happened.

Barnes, 41, told the jury in Hartford Superior Court that he only remembers hearing a half-dozen gun shots, but doesn't remember firing his gun. He also questioned whether witness accounts of what happened are true.

Barnes is charged with the murder of Leroy Jefferson, 35, on Oct. 22, 2019, at an apartment complex on Old County Road.

According to testimony delivered so far in the trial, Barnes pulled out a gun and began shooting Jefferson soon after the two passed each other in a stairwell in the building. Jefferson was walking out with the mother of one of Barnes' children.

Barnes is also charged with attempted first-degree assault and third-degree larceny. He is being held in lieu of $2 million bond.

When Barnes' lawyer, John Stawicki, called him to the witness stand, he first asked questions about his relationship with the mother of one of his children, who testified Monday and has been referred to by the initials L.P. in court proceedings.

L.P. testified that she had broken up with Barnes and moved into her own apartment at the building and was happy there.

On Wednesday, Barnes said that although the woman had moved out, they did many of the same things together including eating dinner, watching movies, and talking every day.

Barnes said he fully expected they were going to get back together.

Barnes explained how he was heading back to his apartment in the moments before the shooting occurred. He grabbed the doorknob and felt tension. L.P. was on the other side and walked through with Jefferson.

She had an expression on her face that conveyed, "I'm caught," Barnes said.

Barnes testified that Jefferson then said "What's up?" as he passed by.

As for what happened next, Barnes said he doesn't remember.

"I heard six shots," he said. His memory remained spotty for a while, he said. He remembers L.P. asking him to think about their son, but doesn't remember pointing a gun at her face and pulling the trigger, which produced only a click, as she testified earlier in the trial. His next memory is of being in a vehicle at a stop sign, Barnes said.

Barnes testified that he also doesn't remember stealing a vehicle and driving it to Hartford.

Under questioning from Stawicki, Barnes testified that he had never pulled out and pointed a gun at someone before and had never imagined doing so.

"I always wanted to be a cop," Barnes said. However, he never became one because he worried about ending up in a situation where he'd have to use his gun.

Under cross-examination, prosecutor Jesse Giddings asked Barnes about a statement he made in his interview with police. Officers had asked if it was true that he tried to shoot L.P. too. Barnes responded with a question of his own, wondering aloud why he would do that.

On Wednesday, Barnes said he wouldn't have done something like that. Giddings pointed out that Barnes would've likely said the same thing about shooting someone 41 times, and yet that is what the evidence shows.

Giddings also asked Barnes if he doesn't believe the shooting happened.

Barnes said, "I don't understand. It doesn't make sense."

Barnes stated later that he doesn't believe the woman's account of the shooting, not because he remembers it himself, but because she lied about other things, and she could have lied about that as well.

