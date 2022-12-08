Windsor Locks man's daughter convicted of manslaughter in his death, faces 7 years

Dec. 8—The daughter of a man whose stabbed, decomposing body was found in a storage tote in the Windsor Locks condominium unit he shared with her and other family members accepted a plea bargain Thursday and was convicted of aiding or encouraging her then-boyfriend's commission of first-degree manslaughter in the case.

Jessica Keene, now 28, entered the plea bargain in Hartford Superior Court under the Alford doctrine, meaning that she didn't admit she was guilty but acknowledged that the prosecution's evidence was sufficient for a conviction at trial.

The plea bargain calls for her to receive a seven-year prison sentence, followed by five years' probation, with the possibility of up to 13 more years behind bars if she violates release conditions. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 23.

HOMICIDE DEAL

DEFENDANT: Jessica Keene, 28

CONVICTION: Aiding or encouraging commission of a first-degree manslaughter in death of her father, Michael Keene, 51, in November 2018 in condo where they lived with other family members at 74 Main St. in Windsor Locks

LIKELY SENTENCE: 20 years, suspended after seven years in prison, followed by five years' probation — to be imposed Feb. 23

Keene was the girlfriend of Quahzier Nathaniel Bouie, now 27, who lived with her; their son; her father, Michael Keene, who died at age 51; and her elderly grandmother.

Bouie accepted a plea bargain in October in which he was convicted of first-degree manslaughter and evidence tampering and was expected to receive a 25-year prison sentence. He too refused to admit he was guilty of manslaughter, entering his plea to that charge under the Alford doctrine.

Hartford State's Attorney Sharmese Walcott said at Thursday's hearing that Michael Keene's family took the position that Jessica shouldn't be prosecuted, while Bouie should be prosecuted "to the full extent."

At what was to have been Bouie's sentencing Monday, Michael Keene's family and friends vigorously protested his plea bargain, arguing that they hadn't been properly notified of it and that it was too lenient.

In response, Judge David P. Gold postposed completion of the hearing until Dec. 16 to give the family more time to consult with Walcott. But the judge stressed that he wasn't saying anyone did anything wrong — or promising that the outcome will change.

Jessica Keene has been in jail, unable to post $1 million bond, since her arrest at the end of November 2018. She will get credit against her sentence for the more than four years she has spent behind bars since then.

Under Connecticut law, people convicted of violent crimes like first-degree manslaughter are eligible for parole after serving 85% of their prison terms. As a result, she should be eligible for parole in less than two years.

In a police interview on Nov. 28, 2018, the day her father's body was found, Jessica Keene said she stabbed him in the thigh during a Nov. 17, 2018 argument, according to an affidavit by Windsor Locks police Officer Daniel Bontempo. But the officer added that she couldn't provide any additional details of the stabbing.

A medical examiner concluded that Michael Keene died of sharp force wounds to the neck and torso, according to Walcott.

Jessica Keene was initially charged with murder based on her statement and other evidence, and she continued to face that charge until Walcott substituted the first-degree manslaughter charge on Thursday. Under Connecticut law, murder carries 25 to 60 years in prison.

Jessica Keene recanted her statement 10 days after giving it, saying Bouie had killed her father and she had no part in it, according to the officer.

Jessica Keene had given birth to a second child by Bouie between the time of her father's death and her first police statement.

Bouie was arrested more than four months after Jessica, in early April 2019.

