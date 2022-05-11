Windsor Locks police seek to charge Georgia teen in 'swatting' incident

May 10—WINDSOR LOCKS — Police said today that they plan to arrest a Georgia teenager who, they, say, placed a call that sent emergency responders to a home in town where a caller said he had killed his mother and would kill his sisters and any officers who approached.

Police said the incident — known as "swatting" — stemmed from insults traded among players in the online game "Call of Duty."

A press release from police gives the following details:

On March 19, Windsor Locks police received the call at 4:09 a.m. from a man who said he had killed his mother and would kill his sisters and any approaching officers. Police were suspicious, however, because the caller mispronounced the resident's name.

Because of the seriousness of the threat, the regional emergency response team and hostage negotiators were sent to the scene. Police observed no unusual activity at the house.

Officers and dispatchers worked to track the number that made the call, and learned it had been electronically manipulated to seem as though it came from a resident of the house, although that was not the actual number.

People were able to contact someone in the house by phone and it was determined that the residents were safe and the call was a hoax. The residents came out of the house without incident, and officers on the scene investigated and found no victims.

After an extensive investigation, Windsor Locks police determined the call originated in Cherokee County, Georgia, where a similar incident had occurred, and a 15-year-old boy was arrested.

Windsor Locks police said they intend to file felony charges against the teen.