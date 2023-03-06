Windsor Locks Police: stabbing suspect arrested

Mar. 6—WINDSOR LOCKS — Police arrested a local man Sunday night after they say he stabbed one person with a knife, then intentionally tried to overdose using fentanyl.

The man, Sean Colgan, fell unconscious soon after police arrived, but multiple doses of a narcotic reversal drug revived him, and he was restrained and sent to the hospital.

Colgan, 43, was scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court today on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct.

According to police, officers were called to Elm Street with reports that someone had been stabbed. The victim, a 31-year-old man, exited the home around the same time officers arrived. He was suffering knife wounds, and had blood on his face, torso and left leg, police said.

Officers said they then tried to locate Colgan, who they could see through a window of the home. Once inside, they found Colgan holding a syringe against his neck, injecting suspected fentanyl. He refused to let go of the syringe, but officers waited until he fell unconscious, then rushed medical personnel inside, police said.

Officers determined that Colgan had returned home, under the influence and made threats, leading the victim to strike him to protect others inside. Colgan then stabbed the man, according to police.

