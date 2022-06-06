Windsor Locks sex offender accused in new Enfield case

Jun. 6—A man who was on probation for molesting two 10-year-old girls in Enfield in 2013 has admitted molesting an 8-year-old girl in that same town last year, police say.

MOLESTATION CASE

DEFENDANT: Daniel Lemay, 65, who has listed an address on Second Street in Windsor Locks.

CHARGES: Six counts each of first-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault, and risk of injury to a child, probation-violation charge in an old child molestation case.

STATUS: Held on $600,000 bond; next due July 6 in Hartford Superior Court.

Daniel Lemay, 65, who has listed an address on Second Street in Windsor Locks, is being held on $600,000 bond on multiple charges, including six counts of first-degree sexual assault, in the new case and on a probation violation charge in the old case, online records show.

Lemay admitted to his probation officer, Brandon Doolittle, in September that his wife had kicked him out of the house for having contact with the 8-year-old girl, the probation officer reported.

Doolittle also reported in an affidavit that Lemay had admitted sexual contact with the girl.

Under Connecticut law, any act of intercourse between an adult and a child younger than 13 is first-degree sexual assault, carrying up to 25 years in prison.

If the child is younger than 10, as in this case, first-degree sexual assault carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The girl has made inconsistent statements about whether the molestation rose to the level of intercourse, according to an affidavit by Enfield police Detective Michael Bailey.

Two adults quoted her as describing the same act of intercourse that the probation officer quoted Lemay as describing, according to the detective. But, in an audio and video recorded interview at the Klingberg Child Advocacy Center in Hartford, the girl described only lesser acts of sexual contact, the detective reported.

The lesser sexual contact also is a felony, however. It constitutes fourth-degree sexual assault, carrying up to five years in prison, and risk of injury to a child, which can carry 10 or 20 years behind bars.

Story continues

In addition, Lemay could face up to nine years in prison if he is found to have violated probation conditions in the old case. The standard of proof for a probation violation is lower than for a new criminal case, and a judge alone decides whether a violation has occurred. There is no right to a jury trial.

Because of his previous child-sex conviction, Lemay was permitted to have contact with children younger than 16 only with his probation officer's approval — and he didn't have approval to be in contact with the girl he admitted molesting, the probation officer reported.

The girl reported that there were other people in the house when Lemay molested her in the basement.

Lemay confessed to police to the 2013 molestation of the two 10-year-old girls, and he ultimately pleaded guilty to risk of injury to a child in that case. He was sentenced to a year in prison, followed by 10 years of probation, with the possibility of up to nine more years behind bars if he violated release conditions. He was ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years and undergo sex offender evaluation, treatment, and counseling.

The girls were playing outside when Lemay approached them and tried to kiss and pinch one of them, according to a police affidavit in the 2013 case.

In addressing the judge during his sentencing in that case, Lemay said, "I feel very bad. I can't apologize enough, and I am truly sorry. This won't happen again."

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.