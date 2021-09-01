Windsor Locks shooting victim ID'd

Sep. 1—WINDSOR LOCKS — The man who died of gunshot wounds while in a vehicle on the Exit 42 northbound off-ramp to Interstate 95 on Sunday evening has been identified as Dominique Kendrick Miller, who would have turned 23 on Tuesday.

State police did not identify the town Miller is from, but when he was arrested by University of Connecticut police in 2017 he was a Bloomfield resident.

State police are seeking the public's help as they investigate Miller's death and want any witnesses to the shooting to contact them.

Around 7:35 p.m. Sunday state police from the Troop H barracks in Hartford received a report about an unresponsive man — later identified as Miller — in a vehicle on the I-91 Exit 42 off-ramp that leads to Lawrence Road.

Troopers who arrived at the scene found Miller suffering from gunshot wounds, state police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, said Trooper First Class Sarah Salerno, a state police spokeswoman.

Detectives with the state police Central District Major Crime Squad were requested and responded to the scene.

Any witnesses to the shooting are asked to call detectives at Troop H at 860-534-1000. All calls will remain confidential.

At the time of his death Miller was on special parole following his conviction in a robbery that occurred on the UConn campus in 2017. In that case, which also involved an accomplice, Miller was convicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery. He had been sentenced to 25 months in prison, and was supposed to remain on special parole until July 1, 2022.