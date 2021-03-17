Windsor Locks teen accused of sexual attack on girl, 14
Mar. 17—A Windsor Locks teenager is facing accusations that he attacked a girl when he was 15 and she was 14, pulling her down a hallway by her hair, choking her several times, and forcibly performing an act on her that Connecticut law defines as sexual intercourse.
Anthony Mancino, now 16, of 206 S. Center St., is charged with first-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a child, second-degree strangulation, and second-degree reckless endangerment. He is free on a promise to appear in court, with his next appearance scheduled for April 28 in Hartford Superior Court.
Mancino was arrested Oct. 21, online court records show. His case would have gone first to juvenile court, then been transferred to adult court because of the seriousness of the charges.
Records of the case were made public recently because of a federal appeals court decision in a case challenging the constitutionality of a 2019 Connecticut law requiring that records of such juvenile transfer cases remain confidential until after a trial or conviction by plea.
Police learned of the incident from administrators at Windsor Locks High School, then arranged for the girl's parents to bring her to the police station and ultimately scheduled a forensic interview at the Klingberg Family Center in Hartford, local police Officer Brad Schaffrick reported in an affidavit.
During the forensic interview, the girl described the following, according to the officer: She was alone with Mancino on Feb. 29, 2020, when his mother was out shopping. She said he came up behind her in the kitchen and put her in a headlock, then pulled her into the living room and slammed her on a couch. She said he dragged her down a hallway by her hair to a bedroom.
The girl said he had his arm around her throat and it seemed as if he was trying to "choke her out." She said she was able to get away from him briefly and tried to call her father but Mancino grabbed her cellphone and threw it on the floor, out of her reach.
She said he threw her on a bed and pushed her face into a pillow, then put his entire body weight on her, making it difficult for her to breathe, and later choked her with her hands while calling her names and saying she liked it.
She said he tried to take her clothes off as she told him to stop several times, touching her in ways Connecticut law defines as sexual contact, and, several times, in a way the law defines as intercourse.
Her cellphone rang and she answered it. She said Mancino put his right arm around her neck during the conversation, which she said he could hear.
While at a Windsor Locks High School event later that day, the girl started getting cellphone messages from Mancino.
In the text exchange, quoted by the officer, Mancino began by telling the girl "i'm sorry i was drunk today can we please forget about this. i feel awful and i've been thinking about it all day. please don't get people involved."
She replied, "i can't let that slide."
He continued to plead with her not to tell, promising that it would never happen again but also saying, "you said it was consensual."
"no," she replied. "you forced everything on me EVERYTHING."
On the advice of his lawyer, David E. Kelly, Mancino declined to be interviewed by police, the officer reported. Contacted by the Journal Inquirer, Kelly declined to comment.
