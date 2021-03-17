Windsor Locks teen accused of sexual attack on girl, 14

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·3 min read

Mar. 17—A Windsor Locks teenager is facing accusations that he attacked a girl when he was 15 and she was 14, pulling her down a hallway by her hair, choking her several times, and forcibly performing an act on her that Connecticut law defines as sexual intercourse.

Anthony Mancino, now 16, of 206 S. Center St., is charged with first-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a child, second-degree strangulation, and second-degree reckless endangerment. He is free on a promise to appear in court, with his next appearance scheduled for April 28 in Hartford Superior Court.

Mancino was arrested Oct. 21, online court records show. His case would have gone first to juvenile court, then been transferred to adult court because of the seriousness of the charges.

Records of the case were made public recently because of a federal appeals court decision in a case challenging the constitutionality of a 2019 Connecticut law requiring that records of such juvenile transfer cases remain confidential until after a trial or conviction by plea.

Police learned of the incident from administrators at Windsor Locks High School, then arranged for the girl's parents to bring her to the police station and ultimately scheduled a forensic interview at the Klingberg Family Center in Hartford, local police Officer Brad Schaffrick reported in an affidavit.

SEX ABUSE CASE

DEFENDANT: Anthony Mancino, now 16, of 206 S. Center St., Windsor Locks

CHARGES: First-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a child, second-degree strangulation, second-degree reckless endangerment

STATUS: Free on a promise to appear in court

During the forensic interview, the girl described the following, according to the officer: She was alone with Mancino on Feb. 29, 2020, when his mother was out shopping. She said he came up behind her in the kitchen and put her in a headlock, then pulled her into the living room and slammed her on a couch. She said he dragged her down a hallway by her hair to a bedroom.

The girl said he had his arm around her throat and it seemed as if he was trying to "choke her out." She said she was able to get away from him briefly and tried to call her father but Mancino grabbed her cellphone and threw it on the floor, out of her reach.

She said he threw her on a bed and pushed her face into a pillow, then put his entire body weight on her, making it difficult for her to breathe, and later choked her with her hands while calling her names and saying she liked it.

She said he tried to take her clothes off as she told him to stop several times, touching her in ways Connecticut law defines as sexual contact, and, several times, in a way the law defines as intercourse.

Her cellphone rang and she answered it. She said Mancino put his right arm around her neck during the conversation, which she said he could hear.

While at a Windsor Locks High School event later that day, the girl started getting cellphone messages from Mancino.

In the text exchange, quoted by the officer, Mancino began by telling the girl "i'm sorry i was drunk today can we please forget about this. i feel awful and i've been thinking about it all day. please don't get people involved."

She replied, "i can't let that slide."

He continued to plead with her not to tell, promising that it would never happen again but also saying, "you said it was consensual."

"no," she replied. "you forced everything on me EVERYTHING."

On the advice of his lawyer, David E. Kelly, Mancino declined to be interviewed by police, the officer reported. Contacted by the Journal Inquirer, Kelly declined to comment.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook starts to remove recommendations for political and social groups globally

    Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it is starting to remove the recommendations it gives global users for political and social issue Facebook groups, a move it has billed as turning down tension on the site. Researchers and civil rights organizations have long warned that Facebook groups, a product the company has vigorously promoted as providing places for people with common interests, like sports or music, have also been used to spread misinformation and organize extremist activity. In an interview on Tuesday, Tom Alison, Facebook's vice president of engineering, said Facebook was aggressively investing in groups.

  • Famed Metropolitan Opera conductor James Levine dies at 77

    James Levine, one of the world's most acclaimed conductors who served as music director for the Metropolitan Opera in New York for four decades before sexual abuse accusations prompted a messy exit, has died at age 77. Dr. Len Horovitz, his personal physician, said Levine died on March 9 in Palm Springs, California, of "natural causes." Levine, considered the foremost American conductor of his time and perhaps the most celebrated since Leonard Bernstein, led about 2,500 performances of more than 80 different operas since his Met debut in 1971, more than anyone else since it was founded in 1880.

  • Vatican ruling on same-sex couples prompts defiance, pain, confusion

    The Vatican's directive banning the blessing of same-sex unions has sparked defiance among some priests in Europe and left bishops perplexed on how to minister to gay Catholics. Conservatives praised the ruling, issued on Monday by the Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, but it greatly disappointed gay Catholics, who felt their Church was becoming more welcoming under Pope Francis. "I feel vicarious shame for my Church," Johan Bonny, the Roman Catholic bishop of Antwerp, Belgium, wrote in a commentary on Wednesday in the Flemish newspaper De Standard.

  • Sexual Exploitation in Modelling Industry is Focus of Sky Documentary Series From The Guardian, Wonderhood Studios

    An all-female team, including investigative journalist Lucy Osborne, is producing a documentary series that reveals how the modelling industry has facilitated and validated endemic sexual abuse for decades. The series is based on a long-running investigation by Osborne and U.K. newspaper the Guardian, and is led by a combined unit including executive producers Jacqueline Edenbrow, […]

  • Going after the ‘Achilles’ heel’: Biden charges into global anti-corruption fight

    The administration views corruption as a menace to democracy, but America’s own flaws could weaken its voice.

  • Kenya dismisses challenge to its ban on female genital mutilation

    Kenya's high court upheld a ban on female genital mutilation (FGM) in a landmark ruling on Wednesday welcomed by campaigners seeking to eradicate the internationally condemned procedure. Kenya criminalised FGM in 2011 with a punishment of three years imprisonment and a $2,000 fine, but the practice persists because some communities regard it as necessary for social acceptance and increasing their daughters' marriage prospects. An estimated 200 million girls and women worldwide have been subjected to FGM, which usually involves the partial or total removal of the external genitalia.

  • Tourism-starved Europe charts course for summer travel

    The European Union will unveil on Wednesday plans to reopen summer travel with a new coronavirus pass intended to help revive the bloc's multi-billion tourism and leisure industries that have been pulverised by the pandemic. The stakes could not be higher for Europe's ailing tourism industry, where thousands of jobs have been shed as business closed around the continent.

  • They broke into a fine art museum, then used the sewer to elude police, Texas cops say

    The suspects escaped in a motorboat, and later through the sewer.

  • New Detroit Lions TE Josh Hill delivered on son's request: Go to a place where it snows

    New Lions TE Josh Hill delivered on son's request: Go to a place where it snows

  • No early indication of racial motive in Atlanta-area spa shootings, authorities say

    The suspect in the fatal shooting of eight people at day spas in and around Atlanta on Tuesday indicated he had issues with sexual addiction and the shootings may have not been motivated by racial hatred, law enforcement officials said on Wednesday. Officials said that suspect Robert Aaron Long, 21, appeared to have frequented the spas where the violence occurred or similar ones, and that he had been headed to Florida afterward, perhaps to carry out further shootings. Six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent.

  • Georgia spa shootings: Suspected gunman says he has a sex addiction, police say

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, is accused of shooting eight people, including six Asian women, at three massage parlors near Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we know.

  • Need a COVID Vaccine? This Man's Website Will Tell You When a Nearby Clinic Has a Dose for You

    Over 1.9 million people have signed up for Dr. B, which matches people looking to get vaccinated with clinics seeking to avoid throwing vaccines in the trash

  • The Palace Insists Archie Was Denied a Title Because of Royal Protocol and "It's Nothing to Do With Race"

    This didn't make it into the Queen's official response to the tell-all interview.

  • 2 seated jurors in Derek Chauvin's trial dismissed

    One of the dismissed jurors, a Hispanic man in his 20s, said the record $27 million settlement "kind of confirms opinions that I already have."

  • Georgia shooting suspect had sexual rather than racist motivations, police say

    Robert Aaron Long, the 21-year-old man who shot and killed 8 people at Atlanta-area massage parlors apparently was a frequent visitor to the establishments prior to his spree. Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said interviews with the subject revealed that his shootings may not have been racially motivated, but tied to sexual issues. Apparently the shooter wanted to “eliminate the temptation” by removing the massage parlors, which provided an outlet for his addiction, according to police.

  • Spring Break Sends Late-Night Miami Club Scene Over the Edge

    APMIAMI—A midnight curfew was no match for Juovani Dror.On Friday night, the 27-year-old Israeli bon vivant and a crew of friends raged at a techno party in Coconut Grove, an affluent waterfront neighborhood in Miami. It’s a city where nearly 245,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, almost triple the number in Orlando, the city with the second-highest number of cases in Florida.“It was a very good event: more than 1,000 people at a warehouse party,” Dror told The Daily Beast. “For the techno scene, it’s all warehouses now. And it’s a very good crowd made up of beautiful people and big money spenders.”Biker Week Is a Sick Joke for the Unvaccinated in FloridaLate Saturday afternoon, Dror said, he recharged with drinks at Joia Beach Restaurant and Beach Club, a flossy outdoor venue adjacent to a megayacht marina on Miami’s Watson Island. From there, he hopped across the MacArthur Causeway for a late-night dinner with friends at Astra Miami, a rooftop eatery and lounge in the city’s trendy Wynwood neighborhood.“We partied until 1:30 in the morning,” Dror said. “They usually close at midnight, but we were having so much fun. I had people standing on the chairs and we moved tables to have a bigger dance floor.”The turn-up was just getting started, he added. “From there, we went to M3 Studios for a techno party called ‘Aria.’,” Dror said. “It was me and about 20 people. We stayed until about 5 a.m.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by 3AM TECHNO (@3am_techno) Management at Joia Beach, Astra, and M3 Studios did not respond to requests for comment. But dozens of hashtags and geolocations for those and other Miami nightlife venues on Instagram, including posts by Dror, pointed to scenes of the juiced-up debauchery unfolding in the Magic City at the height of Spring Break.For several days now, videos have depicted maskless partygoers dancing on top of tables after curfew at other popular restaurants such as Komodo Miami and Kiki’s on the River. (Neither establishment responded to requests for comment). Other clips for a Saturday night underground party in Miami Beach featuring New York City DJ Roger Sanchez showed ravers, many sans masks, dancing shoulder-to-shoulder. (Sanchez could not immediately be reached for comment, and Dror insisted the establishments he frequents enforce mask-wearing if people are not eating, drinking, or dancing.)Interviews with nightlife denizens, promoters, and health experts suggest that thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis, the city is far too wide open given the daily positivity rate has not fallen below 5 percent for consecutive weeks throughout the pandemic. Now, with a combination of Spring Break and a general sense from the federal government on down that the pandemic is in its final throes, the parties are getting even wilder.The only problem? Pandemic mutations are, too.The wilding isn’t confined to restaurants and warehouses hosting dance parties. On Friday night, the Miami Beach Police Department tweeted that officers on the streets and sidewalks were dealing with “very large crowds,” detaining people and “forced to use pepper balls” on civilians. Videos also showed partygoers twerking on a patrol car and a massive crowd dispersing when cops body slammed a man. 100 people were reportedly arrested in Miami Beach alone.Even for a seasoned party pro like Dror, Miami’s party scene has ratcheted up several notches.“It’s going crazy right now,” he said. “It’s definitely more intense. Some of it is Spring Break crowds, but a lot of people from all over the world are coming to Miami for a good time. You can go out on Thursday night and stay out until Monday morning without having to go home in between.”For folks not from Florida, Dror’s perspective may seem as foreign as a virus that spread from one side of the Earth to the other. Except in Miami, for several months now, party-minded residents and visitors have been freed from the lockdown shackles that some states are just beginning to loosen. In September, DeSantis relaxed a majority of COVID-19 business restrictions, including those allowing cities and counties to enforce fines against people who refuse to wear masks in public. Last week, he waived all fines against people and businesses that violated local curfews, indoor mask requirements, and other COVID-19-related ordinances. As a result, Miami-Dade stopped issuing citations this weekend, according to the Miami Herald, even as local officials have slammed DeSantis for hamstringing them. “We’re no longer doing it because the governor pardoned everything,” Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, told the paper.A spokesperson for DeSantis did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.The freedom to party, pandemic fatigue, and the public perception the pandemic is nearing an end are combining to form a dangerous cocktail in Miami-Dade. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths have been tracking downward since the end of January following the holiday surge, according to infectious disease experts. But even as the 14-day daily positivity rate in Miami-Dade is currently at 6 percent, just north of the 5 percent benchmark used by some experts, the count still averaged nearly 1,200 new daily cases between March 1 and March 14.And Florida currently leads the nation in the number of cases involving new variants, such as the B.1.1.7 strain known as the U.K. variant, which some experts believe to be deadlier.“I understand people want the pandemic to be over, but it is not over,” Florida International University epidemiology Professor Dr. Mary Jo Trepka told The Daily Beast. “We are not even down to the number of daily cases that we had back in the fall. We need people to be careful to avoid increased transmissions.”Spring Break COVID-19 Mayhem Is Coming for FloridaEngaging in the type of behavior of Dror and other partygoers will only prolong the pandemic unnecessarily, Trepka added. “We are trending in the right direction,” she said. “But we are not quite there yet. Those types of behaviors increase the risk for everybody. And for those people coming from other parts of the U.S. and the world, they risk bringing back these variants to their communities if they get exposed here in Miami.”During his first presidential address last week, Joe Biden mandated all states make all Americans eligible for vaccines by May 1 and boldly claimed that people could look forward to possibly gathering in large groups for Independence Day. But in Miami, some young partygoers argue there’s no harm gathering now as long as they avoid family members, friends, and others who are at high risk from being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19, such as senior citizens 65 and over.On Saturday night, shortly after 11 p.m., Adrian Colon, a 38-year-old real estate agent, joined three other friends for a late dinner at Komodo Miami. He told The Daily Beast that he and other friends caught COVID-19 at different times over the summer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Aidala (@michaelaidalamusic) “I quarantined for two weeks,” Colon said. “A friend of mine recently got sick and he didn’t go out until he tested negative. And if you have elderly people in your family, then don’t be stupid and hang out with them after you go out partying.”Still, Colon, who sported a mask while speaking to The Daily Beast outside the restaurant’s entrance, said enforcement measures in the city were a joke.“You go into any place and people will wear their masks on for 10 seconds and take them off,” he said. “You will see 20, 30 people sitting at one table everywhere in Miami.”Dror said he and his friends follow a similar game plan. “I know friends who don’t see their parents and their grandparents since this all started,” he said. “It looks a little bit irresponsible going to all these parties. But some people really need to dance in order to live. It’s my thing, I live for the people.”Despite his carefree attitude, Dror insisted he’s not taken the coronavirus for granted. He’s gotten tested for COVID-19 a couple of times and he plans on getting vaccinated once he’s eligible, he noted. “I want people to feel comfortable being near me,” he said. “But I don’t think a lot of people look at Miami’s party scene in a bad way. It’s something very beautiful.”Of more immediate concern to Dror than the pandemic: He gained two new followers on Instagram from Chile who hit him up about meeting in Miami and partying.“I think a lot of people are saying, ‘I wish I could do that,’” he said. “Whoever is looking for a big party, they are coming to Miami.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • What Time Does ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Release on HBO Max?

    We’re so close now to finally seeing “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” the mythical Snyder Cut brought back from the dead for a much-hyped release on HBO Max. We know the four-hour epic will go live on Thursday, March 18, but Warner Bros has never officially said what time it would be available for fans to view it. Conventional wisdom in the age of streaming would suggest that midnight PT, or 3 a.m. ET, is the likely spot for this revamped cut of “Justice League.” That is, after all, when we get new stuff on Netflix and Disney+. But that’s not the case with every streaming service. Hulu, for example, drops new episodes of its shows in primetime. And HBO Max is also a bit of a wild card — they dropped “Wonder Woman 1984” on Christmas morning at 9 a.m. PT. The best piece of info we have about the release time for “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is the movie’s official site. There a timer there counting down to 4 a.m. my time — that’s Pacific Time, as I live in California. Also Read: Every DC Comics Movie Ranked, Including 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' The problem, however, is that the code for the countdown clock is very simple and doesn’t account for time zones. So no matter where you are, it’s gonna be counting down to 4 a.m. This is almost certainly just a sign of slapdash coding and not that “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” will actually be locked by time zones. While we can’t say for sure, our best guess is that’s 4 a.m. East Coast time, 1 a.m. PT. But if that coder was on the West Coast, it could just as easily be 4 a.m. PT instead. Whatever the case ends up being, it’ll be important to pace yourself with this beast of a movie. Four hours is nothing to sneeze at, especially in the middle of the night. Also Read: Why 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Has Black Bars on the Sides of the Screen And, hey, maybe you’ll enjoy “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” more if you’re well rested going in. I’m sure HBO Max’s servers will appreciate it if the fans who have been chomping at the bit for the Snyder Cut don’t take down their servers right away. Read original story What Time Does ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Release on HBO Max? At TheWrap

  • Biden and Irish premier Micheal Martin to hold online talks marking St Patrick’s Day

    Topics of conversation could include Brexit, coronavirus and Ireland’s vaccine supply issues

  • Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

    President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. "Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," Biden told the ABC program "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired on Wednesday. "You turn the corner and there's two people you don't know at all and they move, and he moves to protect," Biden added, referring to U.S. Secret Service and other staff who the German Shepherd encounters at the 18-acre (7-hectare) White House complex.

  • The Trump presidency was a disaster for the Trump Organization

    The Trump Organization didn't exactly thrive during former President Donald Trump's time in office, Bloomberg reports. After compiling income and valuation numbers from Trump's own financial disclosures and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bloomberg found that most of his ventures took a hit in recent years, with the coronavirus pandemic, the fallout from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and "an aging portfolio of proprieties" all playing a significant role. Since 2016, the valuation of Trump's commercial real estate business is down 26 percent, and his most valuable holding — a 30 percent stake in two skyscrapers in San Francisco and New York that makes up about one-third of Trump's fortunate — has fallen by $80 million since 2019. Trump's resorts and hotels portfolio, which includes the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., and Trump National Doral Miami, has also suffered, although Mar-a-Lago brought in slightly more money last year than it did in 2020. Golf, Bloomberg notes, has weathered the pandemic better than some of Trump's other businesses because it's outdoors and a fairly socially distant activity, but some of his courses have still lost money. Trump also loves to license his name, and his controversial nature appears to have caused problems for him in that regard. The PGA Championship will no longer be played at his New Jersey course, Florida's West Palm Beach voted to strip his name from Trump Plaza, and New York City is trying to pull his contracts to run ice rinks, a golf course, and a carousel. Finally, some of the struggles appear to be natural outcomes of holding public office. Trump could no longer be a reality television star or make movie cameos while president, so the income he used to receive from entertainment plunged, and he stopped publishing books, as well. Of course, those could be ways he'll to build back some of his lost fortune, post-presidency. Read the full analysis at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible movesBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governors