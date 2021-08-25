Windsor man, 60, charged in Glastonbury burglary

Aug. 25—A 60-year-old man is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond while facing burglary charges filed by police in Glastonbury and West Hartford, records show.

Anthony Christopher Chiarizio of 29 Stinson St. in Windsor was charged Monday in an overnight burglary committed Aug. 11 at The Fresh Monkee protein shake shop at 2945 Main St. in Glastonbury, police there said.

He is facing a felony count of third-degree burglary and misdemeanor counts of sixth-degree larceny and possession of burglar tools in that case, records show.

Glastonbury police arrested Chiarizio on Saturday evening at the West Hartford police station and held him for the rest of the weekend in lieu of $50,000 bond, according to Glastonbury's arrest log.

He was presented Monday in Manchester Superior Court, where a judge left the bond at $50,000, and he remained an inmate today at the Hartford Correctional Center, online records show.

West Hartford police charged Chiarizio on Friday in a burglary committed that same day in their town, online court records show. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Chiarizio is charged with third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny, possession of burglar tools, second-degree criminal mischief, and use of drug paraphernalia in the West Hartford case, online court records show.

