Windsor man accepts plea deal of 16 years for 2021 death of Aiken man

Mar. 10—A Windsor man will spend 16 years in state prison after accepting a guilty plea in connection to the June 2021 death of a local man.

Darry Redding, 39, of Windsor, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Jessie Senterfeit, according to Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor Deputy Solicitor Ashley Hammack. He was also charged for failing to stop for a blue light, according to court records.

Hammock said the trial for Redding was scheduled to begin Monday, March 6, but before a trial could begin, Redding accepted a plea to serve 16 years.

Hammack said Redding's charges come from a shooting incident on June 16, 2021 that led to the death of Senterfeit.

On Jan. 16, 2021 around 3:29 a.m., police responded to a home on Inez Lane in reference to a shooting, the Aiken Standard reported.

Upon arrival, police found Senterfeit lying down and with gunshot wound to the face. He was transported to a nearby hospital and later died.

Witnesses told police there had been an altercation between Redding and Senterfieit.

Redding was arrested and charged in February 2021.

After accepting his plea, Redding was taken into custody by the South Carolina department of Corrections.