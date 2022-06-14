Windsor man accused of raping woman during East Windsor hotel party

Jun. 14—A man is free on $100,000 bond while facing an accusation that he raped a 19-year-old woman in his car outside a birthday party at an East Windsor hotel in June 2019.

Donovan Jordan Austin, 22, who has listed an address on Plymouth Street in Windsor, was arrested on June 8, 2021, on a charge of first-degree sexual assault in the case.

The woman told police that the rape occurred around 4 a.m. June 20, 2019, outside the Baymont Inn and Suites at 260 Main St., after she and Austin were in Austin's car with another man, according to an affidavit by East Windsor police Sgt. Julia Knowles.

The report states that the woman said the second man left the car after she refused to perform a sex act on him. She said Austin moved from the driver's seat to the back seat, where she was sitting, and assaulted her.

In social media communications between the woman and Austin, he "refused to communicate or acknowledge that the event occurred," the sergeant reported.

The sergeant said she made several attempts to arrange an interview with Austin, but his lawyer told her Austin would not speak with her.

Attempts Monday to reach Donnelly or another lawyer at his former firm — Butler, Norris and Gold — for comment on the case were unsuccessful.

