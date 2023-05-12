Windsor man accused of sexually assaulting disabled person

May 12—A Windsor man is facing charges that he sexually assaulted an intellectually disabled person while visiting the Manchester home of the person's caretakers.

Horatio Humphrey Hutchinson, 51, is free on $250,000 bond while facing charges of first-degree sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault, Hartford Superior Court records show.

The disabled person's primary daytime caretaker told police that Hutchinson was fixing things in the house and watching an infant when the caretaker left the house briefly to take out the garbage, then remained in her driveway to socialize, according to an affidavit by Manchester police Detective Claire Hearn.

When the caretaker came back in, she told police, the disabled person immediately told her that Hutchinson had touched her.

The state Department of Developmental Services was notified, and the disabled person provided a "disclosure" and underwent a rape-kit examination at Manchester Memorial Hospital, both on the day of the incident, March 4, 2022, the detective reported.

In a sworn statement given some 3 1/2 months after the incident, the disabled person reported not understanding what was happening and feeling unable to move during the incident.

In an initial police interview a week after the incident, Hutchinson denied any sexual contact with the disabled person, Hearn reported, adding that he consented in writing to give a DNA sample.

Analysts at the state Forensic Science Laboratory concluded that DNA swabbed from the disabled person's body was at least 100 billion times more likely to have come from Hutchinson than from an unknown person, according to the detective.

When confronted with the DNA results in an interview in June, Hutchinson first said the disabled person had initiated the sexual contact but later acknowledged that he "took advantage" of the person and "made a mistake," the detective reported.

Hearn acknowledged that neither Hutchinson nor the disabled person said he had used "gratuitous physical violence." But the detective maintained that "force was nonetheless a central component of this assault" as Hutchinson used his hands to "move, push, and manipulate" the disabled person's body and clothing.

The provisions of both the first-degree and third-degree sexual assault statutes under which Hutchinson is charged require the use or threat of force.

Hutchinson's lawyer, Keith E. DuBay Jr., declined to comment on the case.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.