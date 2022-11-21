Windsor man arrested in Vermont

Nov. 21—A Windsor man has been arrested in Vermont on a murder charge stemming from a fatal shooting that occurred in Hartford in the pre-dawn hours of Oct. 21, according to Hartford police and Vermont State Police.

U.S. marshals and members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force arrested the suspect, Shawn Santoro, 26, of 42 Lovell Ave. in Windsor on Thursday in Vernon, Vermont, Hartford police said.

Killed in the shooting was Raymond Lewis, 54, of 159 Wethersfield Ave. in Hartford, according to a Hartford police statement. It said Hartford police received the first report of the incident, which occurred in the area of Wehersfield Avenue and Elliott Street, at 3:41 a.m. Oct. 21.

Santoro is charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm, with bond set at $1.5 million in Connecticut, Hartford police said. After his arrest, U.S. marshals turned him over to Vermont State Police, who said in a statement that they charged him with being a fugitive from justice and held him without bond.

He was due in court in Windham County, Vermont on Friday, but there was no immediate word on what occurred during his court appearance.

