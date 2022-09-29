Windsor man charged with criminal sexual conduct, domestic violence

Sep. 29—A Windsor man is facing charges after police found a woman unresponsive.

Phillip Jerry Byrd, 44, of Windsor, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature related to a Sept. 26 incident, according to jail records.

Police responded to an Aiken residence in reference to a health and safety check on an unresponsive female who looked to be assaulted, according to an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

A police officer on the scene assisted EMS in loading the female patient to be transported to Aiken Regional Medical Centers, the report said.

Byrd is being held at the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.