Windsor man charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of minors

Nov. 11—A Windsor man is facing sexual exploitation of minors charges following a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Jason Lewis Newsome, 44, of Windsor was arrested and charged Nov. 8 with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree, according to jail records.

On Aug. 25, police received a cybertip from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office in reference to child sexual abuse materials, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators with Attorney General's office received the tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Newsome and stated he possessed files of child sexual abuse material, according to a media release from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office of Alan Wilson.

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office made the arrest, and investigators with the Attorney General's Office assisted in the investigation, the release said.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office arrest warrant said Newsome both had the material and knew it contained "visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity or appearing a state of sexually explicit nudity when a reasonable person would infer the purpose is sexual stimulation."

The items were discovered at the suspect's residence on the 200 block of Pearl Bonnett Road in Windsor and located electronic devices, the arrest warrants said.

Police said they discovered several videos of underage victims performing sexual acts on adults and adults performing sexual acts on the minors, the arrest warrants said.

The five videos range from 1 minute to 12 minutes and were stored in an SD card in a Samsung cellphone, the arrest warrants said.

Newsome was listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and bonded out.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office, and the felony offense is punishable by up to 10 years with each count.