Windsor man charged with possession of stolen Aiken County pistol

Dec. 1—A Windsor man was arrested Friday after Aiken County deputies discovered a stolen pistol during a traffic stop.

Seth Lee Spell, 28, is charged with two counts of sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol.

Each charge is a felony in the state of South Carolina.

Around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, Aiken County deputies responded to Belvedere-Clearwater and Old Sudlow Lake roads to locate a suspect that pointed a gun at multiple victims.

Officers located the suspect's vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Two guns were located in the glove compartment, one of which was a stolen gun from Aiken County.

The suspect was a felon and was prohibited from possessing guns. He was arrested and transported to the Aiken County detention center.