BEACON - A New Windsor man was charged with rape following an investigation, Beacon police said.

Police said Joshua Stalter, 27, was arrested on Nov. 19 after a victim reported the incident on Nov. 11.

Stalter was charged with third-degree rape, a felony. He was arraigned and sent to Dutchess County jail in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: New Windsor man charged with rape