A New Windsor man was charged with third-degree rape, a class E felony, according to City of Beacon police.

Joshua R. Stalter, 27, was charged on Nov. 19 after an investigation, police said. The alleged incident was reported on Nov. 11.

Stalter was sent to Dutchess County Jail on $5,000 bond or $10,000 bail.

A.J. Martelli: amartelli@poughkeepsiejournal.com, 845-437-4836, Twitter: @AJ_Martelli

Related stories

Van Wyck, FDR school threats non-credible, prompt police response

FDR High School student charged with making terroristic threat

Wappinger man who allegedly fired at officers in Red Hook incident indicted

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: New Windsor man charged with rape: Beacon police