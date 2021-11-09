Windsor man charged with sex assault of minors

Nov. 9—A Windsor man was arrested Sunday on an active warrant stemming from the sexual assault of a juvenile in South Windsor, police say.

The man, Micandre Brown, 34, was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the assaults consisted of inappropriate touching and occurred between January and May of 2015 when the victim was about 10 years old in her mother's South Windsor home.

The victim's mother reported the incident to South Windsor police in April 2021 and notified them that Brown was dating another woman with a juvenile daughter who disclosed similar incidents involving Brown to her mother, according to the affidavit.

The second mother reported the assaults on her daughter to Hartford police, describing a similar situation that began in December 2016, when her daughter was seven years old, and continued for several years in Hartford and East Hartford, according to the South Windsor affidavit.

South Windsor police issued a warrant for Brown's arrest in June 2021 for the South Windsor assault. Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said Brown was in Hartford police custody Sunday when he was arrested on the South Windsor assault charges.

Court documents indicate Hartford police arrested Brown on Saturday for two counts each of fourth-degree sexual assault and illegal sexual contact dating to 2018 and 2019.

Brown was released on $120,000 bond and is to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Nov. 16 and Manchester Superior Court on Nov. 24 in the two separate assault cases.

He also is facing charges from a January incident where state police said he illegally operated a vehicle with a suspended license and was driving in the wrong lane.

Joseph covers East Hartford and South Windsor. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.