Windsor man charged in thefts from Stafford Tractor Supply store

Nov. 23—A Windsor man is accused of taking part in the theft of over $2,000 of items from a Tractor Supply store in Stafford in September, according to state police.

The man, Geroge Marshall, 53, was charged Saturday with third-degree larceny, and held in lieu of $20,000 bond. He was arraigned Monday in Vernon Superior Court and is to return to court on Jan. 27.

According to a state police affidavit, the following events led to Marshall's arrest:

On Sept. 21, state police were called to the Tractor Supply store on West Stafford Road in response to a theft. The store manager said two men wearing orange reflective vests had walked out with various items without paying.

The items included a cordless impact wrench set, a cordless drill, and two transfer pumps, with all the items totaling about $2,200.

Using surveillance video, state police were able to get the license plate of the car the men were driving and asked other departments to look out for it.

Hartford police pulled the vehicle over a few days later while Marshall was driving. Newington police also were looking for the vehicle as part of an untimely death investigation.

State police later found out that a similar vehicle was used by two men responsible for thefts from Tractor Supply stores in Vernon, Wallingford, Old Saybrook, and Orange.

Through their investigation state police determined that Marshall had an address in Windsor, but spent a lot of time on Taylor Road in Hartford as well. They found him there.

Marshall admitted he had gotten the vehicle from a woman at a car wash in Hartford and had used it to steal from the Tractor Supply in Stafford.

Marshall told police he is a heroin addict, and steals merchandise to sell or trade.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.