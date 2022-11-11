Windsor man charged in vehicle crash that killed 2 pedestrians

Nov. 11—A Windsor man was arrested this week based on the accusation that he was involved in a vehicle collision that killed two pedestrians on Interstate 91 in Wethersfield more than a year ago.

Shawn Wright, 34, turned himself in Wednesday at the Troop H state police barracks after learning of a warrant for his arrest, police said. He was charged with evading responsibility and interfering with police.

The charges stem from a Sept. 19, 2021 accident involving four pedestrians. Wright is accused of leaving the scene after colliding with the pedestrians in the northbound lanes of Interstate 91 in Wethersfield.

Two of the pedestrians were taken to Hartford Hospital, and the other two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers collected fragments of a blue Honda CR-V at the scene.

Troopers subsequently met with Wright and his lawyer, and Wright indicated that on the morning of the accident he was driving a Honda CR-V in the area where it occurred, state police say.

As a result, troopers applied for and were granted a warrant to arrest Wright.

