Windsor man found guilty in 2020 Salley murder

Nov. 11—A Windsor man charged in the August 2020 murder of a Salley man will spend 45 years in a state prison.

Dameun Jeff Sanders, 30, of Windsor, was found guilty and sentenced Thursday to serve 45 years for the murder of Garrick Kelly, 28, of Salley, according to Ashley Hammack, assistant solicitor with the Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office.

The trial for Sanders began Monday and ended Thursday with a guilty verdict, Hammack said.

In 2020, Sanders was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Hammack said.

Police responded around 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13, 2020, in the 200 block of Roberts Street East in Perry in reference to a shooting incident, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Police found Kelly slouched over in the back of a Honda, the report said.

Police also located bullet casings, the report said.

Aiken County Corner Darryl Ables pronounced Kelly dead at the scene and said Kelly sustained apparent gunshot wounds to his upper body.

A few days later on Aug. 15, 2020, Sanders was captured by West Columbia Police, according to a release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Sanders has been listed as inmate at the Aiken County detention center since Aug. 17, 2020, and was taken into custody by the South Carolina Department of Corrections.