Windsor man gets 105 years for killing two, wounding one

Sep. 30—A Hartford Superior Court judge on Friday sentenced Latroy Johnson of Windsor to 105 years in prison for the murders of two men and the non-fatal but life-altering shooting of a third man on Albany Avenue in Hartford early on Sept. 23, 2017.

Senior Judge Frank M. D'Addabbo Jr. called the shootings of the three men, who were out with Johnson for the night, "the execution of two individuals and the attempted execution of another individual."

Johnson, 45, who formerly lived on Hope Circle in Windsor, tearfully reiterated his trial testimony that he committed the shootings to prevent a mass shooting that he said two of the men had threatened. He apologized to the victims' families but said a lot of people were saved by what he did.

DOUBLE MURDER

DEFENDANT: Latroy Johnson, 45, formerly of Hope Circle in Windsor

CONVICTIONS: Two counts of murder and single counts of first-degree assault and three firearms offenses

SENTENCE: 105 years in prison

The judge said, however, that the 12-member jury had rejected Johnson's claim that he was defending himself and the neighborhood.

Johnson fatally shot Joshua Taylor, 31, who had recently lived in New Jersey, and Jovan Wooten, 37, of New Britain.

The wounded man was Kiwan Smith, now in his mid-30s, who was then a semi-professional basketball player living in Brooklyn, New York.

Smith testified at Johnson's trial in June that his wounds have caused ongoing medical problems, ending his basketball career.

The fatal confrontation started with an argument between Smith and Karee Iverson, a close friend of Johnson's.

Johnson quoted Smith as saying during the argument, "I got something that'll light up the whole block," which Johnson took to mean a rapid-firing gun. He quoted Taylor, a friend of Smith's who had come with him from New York, as saying, "I can make it quick as a drive-by."

Johnson testified that Taylor opened the rear hatch of Smith's Mercedes sport utility vehicle and reached inside. Johnson admitted he then stepped forward and shot Taylor in the head without warning, killing him.

Police found no gun in the SUV, and prosecutor Vicki Melchiorre has said surveillance video shows that no one removed a gun before police arrived.

After shooting Taylor, Smith testified, Johnson looked him in the face and shot him four times. Johnson denied that, maintaining that other gunfire wounded Smith.

Wooten, whom Smith called his "role model" and "best friend," fired his legally registered handgun at Johnson but missed or caused him a non-disabling injury.

Smith said Wooten grabbed him to drag him away, and Johnson shot Wooten in the head.

During Friday's sentencing, Taylor's sister, Naisa Taylor, started reading a letter from their mother, Darlene Taylor, but she was overcome with emotion and her husband had to finish it.

When the family had a dinner or a barbecue, Joshua "brought someone in need of a meal," his mother wrote.

"I have an ache in my heart that has never gone away," she added.

Wooten's aunt, Melissa Hunter-Wooten, called him "a good decent young Black man," who "didn't get in trouble" although he may have hung with the wrong crowd. She added that he was taken from his children and family at a young age.

The night of the shootings, she said, "was supposed to be friends hanging out, having a good time."

Johnson's mother, Helen Jackson, expressed sympathy for the victims' families, both during and after the sentencing.

"I know your hearts are broken because mine is broken when he's still here," she said of her son.

