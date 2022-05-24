Windsor man gets 2 1/2 years for involvement in "grab-and-go" scheme

May 23—HARTFORD — A Windsor man was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for his role in an extensive commercial larceny spree targeting retail stores across the Northeast, federal authorities said Monday.

Jahliil "Stretch" Parrott, 24, of Windsor, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant in Hartford, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a press release. Parrott must also serve three years of supervised release in addition to his 30-month sentence.

The case stems from "Operation American Steal," a long-term investigation into numerous "grab-and-go" thefts from various retail fashion stores in Connecticut and nearby states, officials said. A "grab-and-go" scheme is a type of theft where perpetrators grab as many items of clothing or other goods as they can carry and escape in a waiting getaway vehicle.

In 2019 and 2020, Parrott was part of a network of individuals who committed more than 50 "grab-and-go" thefts from Polo Ralph Lauren, T.J. Maxx, Balenciaga, Burberry, Macy's, Marshalls, Dick's Sporting Goods, Tommy Hilfiger, Sephora, and other stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, officials said. The group transported the stolen merchandise to Connecticut and sold the items online or on the street.

Parrott participated in at least 34 thefts resulting in losses of more than $98,000, officials said. During one of the thefts, Parrott bit a loss prevention officer who apprehended him.

Parrott and seven other individuals were charged by a grand jury in September 2020, officials said. Parrott was apprehended two months later.

In December 2021, Parrott pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport and possess stolen property, officials said. He has been detained since August 2021.

Parrott's seven co-defendants also pleaded guilty and were previously sentenced, officials said.

The incident was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Hartford, New Canaan, Wrentham, Mass., and Nassau County, N.Y. police departments.