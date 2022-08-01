A Windsor man was sentenced to a mandatory life sentence for the 2020 fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend while their 3-month-old son was in the car with her.

Kaman Morgan, 38, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Brie Ann Biondolillo, 37, of Greeley, after a weeklong trial, the Weld County District Attorney's Office said in a Monday afternoon news release.

Morgan fired six shots at Biondolillo, including five through the windshield of her vehicle while she was picking up their infant son at Morgan's home in the 400 block of Sundance Drive in northeast Windsor in February 2020. He shot her a sixth time after she fell out of the vehicle, according to the news release.

Windsor police searched for Morgan before he turned himself in to Weld County authorities the day after the shooting.

"I’m thankful to know that he can’t hurt my mom or any other woman ever again,'' the victim’s daughtersaid during Friday morning’s sentencing hearing, according to the release.

Weld County District Court Judge Timothy Kerns imposed a mandatory life sentence, without thepossibility of parole.

"Domestic violence and power and control over someone, it’s over today,'' Judge Kerns said in the release.

Resources for domestic violence victims

If you or someone you care about is in a domestic violence situation, call Crossroads Safehouse's 24/7 helplines, which are staffed by trained advocates: 970-482-3502 or 888-541-7233 (toll free). You can also call Alternatives to Violence at 970-669-5150.

Other available resources for people in crisis include:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or call 911.

SummitStone Crisis Stabilization Unit, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week: summitstonehealth.org/services/

UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital and Medical Center of the Rockies crisis centers: uchealth.org/services/behavioral-health/

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Windsor man gets life in prison for fatally shooting ex-girlfriend