Windsor man gets two years for 'poking' woman with knife

May 8—A Windsor man who was accused of kidnapping a woman at knifepoint in Hartford and bringing her and two children to his mother's house in Windsor has accepted a plea bargain in which he was convicted only of second-degree assault for "poking" her in the leg with the knife.

ASSAULT SENTENCE

DEFENDANT: Luis Rolon, 39, who most recently listed an address on Henry Street in Windsor.

CONVICTION: Second-degree assault.

SENTENCE: Two years in prison, already served

Luis Rolon, 39, who has listed an address on Henry Street in Windsor, got a two-year prison sentence for the assault in Hartford Superior Court, online records show. The prison term is already over because he has been held in lieu of high bond since his arrest on the day of the incident, Dec. 23, 2020.

Online state Department of Correction records today listed Rolon's "maximum release date" as Friday but still showed him as an inmate, apparently due to a "special parole detainer" from a previous sentence. But the records also showed his special parole release date as Tuesday, meaning that he will be out within a day or so.

The woman who accused Rolon of kidnapping her told police that she fled Rolon's mother's house after he fell asleep in the early hours of Dec. 23, 2020, according to a report by Windsor police Officer Patrick Dowd. She said Rolon was under the influence of drugs, had a large knife, and had been suicidal, adding that she believed he would attack any officers who approached him, the officer reported.

Rolon didn't respond to police attempts to contact him from outside the house via a public address system and cellphone calls, leading police to activate the North Central Municipal Emergency Services Team, a SWAT team. But when the team entered the house, its members took Rolon into custody without incident, Dowd reported.

The woman told police that Rolon found her at a house in Hartford around 5 p.m. the day before and poked her in the leg with a knife, causing a small puncture wound, before forcing her into his car at knifepoint. She showed police the puncture wound and a separate bruise on her leg, the officer reported.

Story continues

But, in an interview after his arrest, Rolon told police the woman got into the car with him voluntarily. He acknowledged that they argued but said there had been no physical altercation and that he was never armed with a knife, according to the officer.

In summer 2015, Rolon was involved in another violent domestic incident in Manchester that led to a massive manhunt after his sister told police that he threatened to kill himself.

A woman who admitted lying to police to help Rolon avoid apprehension during the manhunt told police in a written, sworn statement that he was a gang member. She said he told her he had people sitting outside the houses of members of her family and her house and workplace and would have them "spray" the houses and kill everyone. She said she was "deathly afraid" of him.

Rolon wasn't convicted of any new crimes in the Manchester incident after the woman decided not to pursue criminal charges and changed her story, Rolon's lawyer in that case, Gerald M. Klein, said in 2015.

But Rolon admitted violating probation conditions in an old first-degree assault case and was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison, followed by five years of special parole.

In the Windsor case that ended Friday, Rolon originally faced felony counts of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree strangulation, risk of injury to a child, and criminal possession of a firearm as well as a misdemeanor count of third-degree assault.

The firearm seized from him was an air rifle, the officer reported.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.