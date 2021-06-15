Windsor man held on kidnapping charge

Jun. 15—WINDSOR — A local man is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond while facing charges that he kidnapped a woman at knifepoint in Hartford in December and brought her and two children to his mother's house in town.

The woman told police that she fled the house after the man, Luis Rolon, 37, who has listed an address on Henry Street, fell asleep in the early hours of Dec. 23, according to a report by police Officer Patrick Dowd. She said Rolon was under the influence of drugs, had a large knife, and had been suicidal, adding that she believed he would attack any officers who approached him, the officer reported.

Rolon didn't respond to police attempts to contact him from outside the house via a public address system and cellphone calls, leading police to activate the North Central Municipal Emergency Services Team, a SWAT team. But when the team entered the house, its members took Rolon into custody without incident, Dowd reported.

The woman told police that Rolon found her at a house in Hartford around 5 p.m. the day before and poked her in the leg with a knife, causing a small puncture wound, before forcing her into his car at knifepoint. She showed police the puncture wound and a separate bruise on her leg, the officer reported.

But, in an interview after his arrest, Rolon told police a different story, saying the woman got into the car with him voluntarily. He acknowledged that they argued but said there had been no physical altercation and that he was never armed with a knife, according to the officer.

In the summer of 2015, Rolon was involved in another violent domestic incident in Manchester that led to a massive manhunt after his sister told police that he threatened to kill himself.

A woman who admitted lying to police to help Rolon avoid apprehension during the manhunt told police in a written, sworn statement that he was a gang member. She said he told her he had people sitting outside the houses of members of her family and her house and workplace and would have them "spray" the houses and kill everyone. She said she was "deathly afraid" of him.

Rolon wasn't convicted of any new crimes in the Manchester incident after the woman decided she didn't want to pursue criminal charges and changed her story, Rolon's lawyer in that case, Gerald M. Klein, said in 2015.

But Rolon admitted violating probation conditions in an old first-degree assault case and was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison, followed by five years of strict special parole.

In the current Windsor case, Rolon is facing felony counts of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree strangulation, risk of injury to a child, and criminal possession of a firearm as well as a misdemeanor count of third-degree assault.

The firearm seized from him was an air rifle, the officer reported.

The officer also reported that the seizure of about 50 small plastic containers of a substance that tested positive for crack cocaine. But Rolon isn't facing drug charges, online court records show.

Rolon is being held at the Hartford Correctional Center and is next scheduled to appear July 15 in Hartford Superior Court. He has a special parole "detainer," meaning that he won't necessarily be released from jail immediately even if the new case ends without a conviction.

