New Windsor man sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud

Jun. 17—A New Windsor man was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for a wire fraud conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Joseph Liberto, 47, accumulated over $940,000 in his scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a press release on Wednesday.

Between 2013 and 2018, Liberto's co-owned company, Sierra Construction LLC in Frederick, provided repairs and maintenance work for the U.S. Postal Service through its contractor, Emcor Facilities Service, a sentencing memo said.

The press release said Liberto was also the president of Sierra Construction.

Over the course of many years, Sierra subcontracted all or most of the work on roughly 60 percent of the jobs Emcor assigned, the sentencing memo said. Some of Sierra's employees were implicated in the scheme, whether knowingly or not, the memo said.

Liberto also submitted estimates that "substantially overstated" the expected cost of repairs for assigned projects subcontractors or Sierra's own personnel carried out, the memo said. This included material costs and labor hours.

Liberto then submitted invoices for payment that significantly exceeded the specified and limited mark-ups on subcontracted work allowed under Sierra's agreements with Emcor.

Liberto entered a plea agreement in January 2021, according to the sentencing memo. He was sentenced on June 10.

After he serves 18 months in federal prison, Liberto will have 12 months of home detention and three years of supervised release, the press release said.

U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett ordered Liberto to pay restitution of $941,629.17, the press release said, and an additional $100,000 fine.

Bennett ordered that $100,000 in restitution and the fine be paid by the time Liberto goes to prison on Sep. 10, 2022.

