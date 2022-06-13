Windsor man's double murder trial finally set to start Tuesday

Jun. 13—A Windsor man who has been in jail for more than 4 1/2 years since his arrest on charges that he shot three companions, two fatally, outside a Hartford after-hours club in 2017, will finally see his jury trial start Tuesday in Hartford Superior Court.

DOUBLE MURDER TRIAL

DEFENDANT: Latroy Johnson, 45, who has listed an address on Hope Circle in Windsor.

VICTIMS: Jovan Wooten, 37, of New Britain and Joshua Taylor, 31, who may have lived in New Jersey around the time of his death.

CHARGES: Two counts of murder, one count of first-degree assault, three gun counts.

TRIAL: Before 12-member jury in Hartford Superior Court, starting Tuesday.

The man, Latroy Johnson, 45, who has listed an address on Hope Circle, faces murder charges in the deaths of Jovan Wooten, 37, of New Britain and Joshua Taylor, 31, who may have lived in New Jersey around the time of his death.

Johnson is also facing a first-degree assault charge in the wounding of a man police say suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot.

A fourth man also suffered a wound that was not life-threatening, but Johnson hasn't been charged with assaulting him. Authorities haven't explained that, but one possibility is that he was wounded by a bullet fired by someone else.

There have been divergent accounts of what led to the shootings, which took place on Albany Avenue in Hartford and were reported to police at 12:38 a.m. Sept. 23, 2017.

One wounded survivor told police there had been no "issues" between any of the five members of the group, according to an affidavit by Hartford police Detectives Anthony Rykowski and Jeffrey Pethigal.

But Brian J. Foley, who was then a Hartford deputy police chief and was recently chosen as town manager in Tolland, said at the time that a verbal altercation had occurred on the sidewalk in front of 1164 Albany Ave.

Foley described Taylor as the "intended target," of the shooting, saying he was hit in the head by a single gunshot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Wooten, a licensed gun owner, returned fire, but the original shooter fired back and hit Wooten in the face, Foley said.

Wooten was found unresponsive but was taken to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center, where he died six days later.

Surveillance video recorded the incident.

Police identified Johnson as a suspect in the shootings on the basis of a fingerprint lifted from an interior door handle on the rear passenger's side of one of the two sport-utility vehicles that brought the five men to the area, the two detectives reported.

They said a man who looked like Johnson was riding in that position when the men arrived about an hour before the shooting.

In addition, the wounded victim identified Johnson as the shooter from a sequential photo presentation, the detectives reported.

The victim, who referred to a man he knew only as "T" in his account of the incident, wrote on the photo, "This is T who shot us" and "100% this is him," according to the detectives.

The wounded victim told police that he believed Johnson and another member of the group may have smoked PCP when the group stopped at a liquor store on Capen Street because they were acting "a little louder than normal" afterward.

After Johnson shot Taylor, the victim said, he asked Johnson why he had done it. He said Johnson didn't reply but looked him in the eyes, pointed the gun at him, and fired.

Johnson has 23 previous arrests, police say. He has at least two felony convictions, including one for risk of injury to a child based on a 13-year-old girl's report that he molested her while he was drinking and smoking PCP in Windsor in 2013. He got a two-year prison sentence in that case.

In addition to the murder and assault charges, Johnson is facing three gun counts, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.