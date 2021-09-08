Windsor 'money flash' led to trial in huge cocaine case

Sep. 8—In a courtroom as untraditional looking as it is ornate, a federal jury on Tuesday began hearing about a "money flash" seven years ago in the parking lot of the Windsor Target store that led to the seizure of some $284,000 in cash and the arrests of several drug dealers.

But big as that seizure was, federal authorities now believe it was only the beginning of their window into a drug ring that had distributed massive amounts of cocaine for well over a decade.

The man now on trial in U.S. District Court in New Haven — Raul Chavez who is in his early 60s and comes from El Paso, Texas — oversaw the distribution of hundreds of kilograms of cocaine to Connecticut over 15 years, federal prosecutor Brian P. Leaming told the jury Tuesday.

Because of the continuing threat of COVID-19, the 16 jurors and alternates hearing the trial Tuesday were split evenly between the traditional jury box, where they were separated by empty seats, and scattered seats in half of the stately courtroom's spectators gallery. The counsel tables were turned sideways so the lawyers could look at all jurors without craning their necks.

COCAINE TRIAL

DEFENDANT: RAUL CHAVEZ, IN HIS EARLY 60S, FROM EL PASO, TEXAS.

CHARGE: CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE 5 KILOGRAMS OR MORE OF COCAINE.

STATUS: IN JAIL, REPRESENTED BY COURT-APPOINTED LAWYERS DUE TO POVERTY.

FORMER STATUS: MILLIONAIRE AT TIME OF 2017 SENTENCING.

Everyone in the courtroom — except the witness who was testifying and the lawyer who was asking questions or speaking to the jury — was wearing a mask.

The process that brought Chavez to the defense table was as unusual as the table's placement.

He pleaded guilty in March 2016 to conspiring to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine. But just before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer was to sentence him in January 2017, Chavez asked to withdraw his guilty plea, arguing that the lawyer he had hired had misled him.

As judges usually do in such circumstances, Meyer refused to let Chavez withdraw the plea. The judge went on to sentence Chavez to 12 years in prison.

But when Chavez appealed with the help of a new lawyer, even federal prosecutors ended up convinced that he should have been allowed to withdraw his guilty plea.

The reason, Meyer explained in a recent ruling, was that Chavez had entered the plea before a magistrate judge, a lower ranking judicial officer. Federal court rules allow a defendant to withdraw such a plea any time before the district judge, who is appointed by the president and has life tenure, accepts the plea, which Meyer hadn't yet done when Chavez asked to withdraw his plea.

As a result, the jury spent Tuesday hearing minutely detailed testimony from present and former law enforcement officers about the events in the parking lot of the Target store on Kennedy Road in Windsor on Aug. 23, 2014 — and the week of planning that preceded those events.

Chavez was in that parking lot that day, and surveillance photos show him speaking with a man his lawyer concedes was involved in the attempt to buy 25 kilograms of cocaine. The man was actually caught up in a "reverse sting," in which a federal agent pretended to be willing to sell the cocaine to get the drug dealers to show their money, as they did that day.

Chavez's court-appointed defense lawyer, Craig A. Raabe, told the jury that the prosecution's evidence that Chavez associated with people who were trying to buy cocaine won't amount to proof beyond a reasonable doubt that he was involved in the conspiracy. As in many such cases, the testimony of people who admit they were involved in the drug ring — and their credibility — are expected to be central issues in the trial.

