Windsor murder-suicide: 47-year-old Binghamton woman killed in Gary Street apartment

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide after a Windsor man and the woman he had been in a relationship with were both found dead in his apartment.

Kenneth Johnson, 53, of Windsor, and Tess Savage, 47, of Binghamton, were found dead in a Gary Street apartment in the village of Windsor on Wednesday night, according to Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar.

Savage was found in a back bedroom, where officials said she'd been strangled to death. Johnson was found in the living room of the apartment. Law enforcement said he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Domestic violence and abusive relationships are an unfortunate reality not only for our community, but for communities across our nation,” Akshar said.

In a Thursday press conference at the sheriff’s office, Akshar said Johnson and Savage had been in a two-year relationship and Savage was granted an order of protection against Johnson on March 27. The pair had a history of several unreported domestic disputes between them, Akshar said.

An investigation determined Savage visited the apartment of her own volition early Wednesday afternoon and was killed by Johnson shortly thereafter. Several hours later, neighbors reported hearing a single gunshot, at which point deputies were dispatched to the scene.

A pistol was recovered at the scene, though investigators are still trying to determine to whom it belonged. Johnson did not have a pistol permit, according to the sheriff’s office.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar addresses members of the local media in a Thursday press conference at the Broome County Sheriff's Office.

The order of protection against Johnson, which was issued through Broome County Family Court, bans the possession of weapons and requires the subject of the order to turn in any weapons or be subject to their seizure by law enforcement.

A Temporary Extreme Risk Protection Order – a more advanced designation issued under New York’s Red Flag Law – was not issued, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both Johnson and Savage are survived by their respective children, the youngest of which are teenagers and living with other family members.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Binghamton Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit.

Resources for domestic violence survivors are available through the Crime Victims Assistance Center at 607-722-4256 or RISE in Endicott at 607-748-7453.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Murder-suicide in Windsor: Sheriff cites history of domestic violence