Windsor officers sued over traffic stop of Black man protected from some claims, judge rules

Jane Harper, The Virginian-Pilot
5 min read

Two Windsor police officers who were sued over a controversial traffic stop of a Black Army 2nd lieutenant are protected by qualified immunity in some but not all of the lawsuit’s claims, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Roderick C. Young — made in a 40-page opinion filed in federal court in Norfolk — means the trial against officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker can go forward on some counts but not on others. No trial date has been set.

The civil claims that can move forward include allegations the two officers assaulted and battered Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario, and that they wrongly held him, and illegally searched his vehicle during a Dec. 5, 2020 traffic stop on U.S. Route 460. All of those claims involve allegations of state law violations.

Given the circumstances of the stop, the judge determined the search of Nazario’s vehicle “was unlawful.” That determination means all that needs to be decided on that claim is the amount of damages Crocker owes to Nazario, said Nazario’s attorney Jonathan Arthur.

The claims that Nazario can no longer pursue include that the officers violated his federal civil rights by unreasonably prolonging the search, using excessive force and trying to prevent him from speaking out about the incident after it was over.

The traffic stop occurred as Nazario was driving home at night and saw a police cruiser signal for him to pull over, according to his lawsuit. Body camera footage of the incident shows the officers ordering Nazario out of the vehicle and Gutierrez pepper spraying him.

While Young wrote that Nazario’s lawsuit had properly alleged his constitutional rights had been violated, he determined the doctrine of qualified immunity protected the officers from being held liable on those claims.

Citing previous case law, Young wrote that the doctrine “balances two important interests — the need to hold public officials accountable when they exercise power irresponsibly and the need to shield officials from harassment, distraction, and liability when they perform their duties reasonably.”

The judge ruled it would have to be “clear to a reasonable officer that his conduct was unlawful in the situation” and that it wasn’t clear in some of the federal law claims made in the lawsuit.

Upholding the claim that Nazario’s vehicle was unlawfully searched, Young wrote that officers had detained Nazario away from his vehicle and that there was nothing to suggest that his possession of a firearm was unlawful. Nazario had a firearm in his SUV, and told responding officers about it after he was pepper-sprayed, prompting the search, the judge wrote.

Arthur said while he was disappointed that most of his client’s federal law claims can’t proceed because of the judge’s qualified immunity rulings, he’s looking forward to proceeding on the other claims.

“I’m really, really pleased that the judge denied the defendant’s attempt to block justice and we’re going to have a trial,” Arthur said. The lawyer said the case illustrates “the horrors of the qualified immunity doctrine” and called it an “abomination unto Lady Justice.”

A lawyer for Gutierrez could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday morning. An attorney for Crocker, Anne Lahern, said the ruling “correctly holds that the traffic stop was lawful as were the commands” given by the two officers.

“By refusing to follow commands and resisting the officers, Lt. Nazario’s own actions gave rise to the unfortunate, but lawful, escalation of force,” she said in a written statement.

Nazario’s lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Norfolk several months after the incident, says after he saw the police cruiser signal, he slowed down, flipped on his turn signal and waited until he got to a well-lit gas station nearly a mile ahead before pulling over.

Crocker radioed he was attempting to pull over a vehicle with no license plates and tinted windows. Crocker also reported the driver was “eluding” him and that he considered it a high-risk stop. Gutierrez was driving by when he heard the call and decided to assist Crocker.

Nazario had recently purchased the SUV and had paper plates taped to the back window, which was darkly tinted, the officer’s body camera video showed.

Both officers approached the SUV with guns drawn and pointed them at Nazario, who is Black and Latino and was dressed in uniform. The officers repeatedly ordered Nazario to get out, and shouted conflicting orders at him, telling him to put his hands out the window while also telling him to open the door and step out, body camera videos of the incident showed.

Gutierrez repeatedly threatened Nazario — telling him at one point he was “fixin’ to ride the lightning” — then pepper-sprayed the 27-year-old after he said he was scared to step out. He then kneed Nazario to the ground after he got out.

Gutierrez was fired from the police force after body camera video of the incident went viral, but Crocker was allowed to keep his job.

Last month, a special prosecutor who was asked to review an investigation of the incident issued an opinion saying that while Gutierrez’s actions were “disturbing,” the officer didn’t violate any state laws and should not face any criminal charges. The special prosecutor, however, did recommend that the incident be reviewed by federal prosecutors for possible civil rights violations.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com

