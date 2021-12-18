Windsor Police: Amazon noose probe still open

Dec. 18—WINDSOR — After an eight-month investigation into a noose being found at the Amazon construction site on Kennedy Road, authorities have been unable to establish probable cause to arrest a suspect, the local police department reported late Friday afternoon.

According to the written statement, the department has had assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Connecticut State Police, and dedicated considerable resources to the investigation. The case remains open "should any new information be developed that would allow for the prosecution of this case," the statement reads.

A noose was first discovered on the Amazon site on April 27. Five more were discovered on April 28 and April 29. A seventh was discovered on May 19, and an eighth was found a week later, according to police.

According to the police department's statement, the investigation included numerous interviews of Amazon construction site employees as well as others not directly involved in the construction site. Investigators reviewed personnel records of multiple employees, camera footage, and shift logs, the release states.

"Polygraphs were scheduled for individuals who were identified as persons of interest during the investigation based on conflicting information provided during interviews," the police department release states. "During interviews, these persons of interest discussed that they believed they were being targeted on the theory that they hung the noose to get off the job in hopes of getting a prevailing wage, higher paying job at another site."

After the polygraph examinations, these people of interest no longer wished to cooperate with the investigation, the statement reads.

Over the summer, protestors gathered at the site several times to keep pressure on investigators trying to find who was responsible for the nooses, and to express their frustration with town and Amazon officials. In June they disrupted a rally for peace on the Town Hall green, chanting "Who hung the noose?" and "Where is Lamont?" The rally had been organized by local town officials to stand against racism.

Mayor Donald S. Trinks and State Rep. Jane M. Garibay, D-Windsor, who each spoke at the rally before it was hijacked by the protesters, could not be reached for comment Friday on this latest development.

The Rev. Cornell Lewis, who led several of the protests at the construction site and at the rally, said on Friday evening that he was shocked to learn about the police statement from the Journal Inquirer, and not Amazon or town officials.

"Members of the activist community asked for information about what was going on," he said. "The rallies came about because we asked Amazon for information about what they were doing and we weren't hearing anything."

The number of security cameras was increased at the construction site and Amazon offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.

Still, Lewis said the fact that the activist community did not receive this latest update on the investigation or its apparently stalled progress is a failure in police community relations.

"It looks like they were hiding something," he said. "Everything was done in secret."

People of color who have been terrified by the sight and idea of a noose should have been informed of what the police were doing and how the investigation was proceeding, Lewis said. He also questioned why the police referred to "a noose" in their statement, rather than the eight found on the site.

This kind of thing is what makes it hard to trust government, Lewis said. "If there's nothing to hide, all they had to do is say: 'This is what we're doing.'"

Police Chief Donald Melanson had said during the early stages of the investigation that while the first one discovered was undoubtedly a "hangman's noose," others found afterwards appeared to be cords hanging down with loops on the end. However, that doesn't diminish the meaning or symbolism, he said at the time.

Lewis said Friday that the activist community has to first digest this new information and then decide what to do.

For more coverage of Somers and Ellington, follow Susan Danseyar on Twitter: @susandanseyar, Facebook: Susan Danseyar, reporter.