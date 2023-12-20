Windsor police say investors bilked out of nearly $245,000

Windsor police say six people have been defrauded of nearly a quarter of a million dollars, allegedly by a man who convinced them to invest in a company.

Windsor police said Wednesday that a 40-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged with fraud over $5,000.

Police say they received complaints last month that the accused represented himself as a businessman and allegedly convinced the investors to hand over $244,778 for his company.

"Through their investigation, members of the Financial Crimes Unit determined that the money invested was not used, nor was ever intended to be used, for investment purposes," police said in a media release.

Police say they are concerned there could be other alleged victims out there. They are encouraging anyone affected to file a police report.