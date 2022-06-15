Windsor police looking for man accused of pointing gun at woman over off-leash dog

Windsor police are looking for a suspect who reportedly pointed a gun at a woman because her dog was not on leash.

Police say the incident happened about 5 a.m. Monday at Chimney Park, 200 E. Chestnut St. The woman reported the man confronted her and at the end of the exchange pointed a handgun, possibly a revolver, at her before she hid behind a tree, police said in a news release.

Police say the man walked away from the park with a small white dog after pointing the gun at the woman.

The suspect is described as 5-foot, 8 inches to 5-foot-10, heavy set and with a receding hairline. He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker jacket with gray stripes on the sleeves.

Windsor police have not been able to identify the suspect. Anyone with additional information about the case should contact Sgt., Stephen Wicker at 970-674-6415 and reference case No. 22-10612.

