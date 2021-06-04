Windsor police seek info from the public about shooting

Jun. 4—WINDSOR — Police are seeking information from the public as they investigate a shooting where no one was injured that took place Tuesday evening on Faneuil Street

According to police, a man and a woman got into an argument, during which the man "pulled out a gun and fired indiscriminately at a small group of people on Faneuil Street."

No one reported being struck in the shooting, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene just before 6:15 p.m. Detectives opened an investigation and gathered evidence, police said.

Capt. Andrew Power, spokesman for the Police Department, said Thursday that no arrest has been made so far in the case but police have leads they're pursuing. He said no further information could be disclosed in order to not jeopardize the investigation.

The Hartford state's attorney's office was notified and is assisting in the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call the Police Department at 860-688-5273.

Adam covers the towns of Enfield and Suffield. For more updates, follow Adam on Twitter: @AHushinJI and Facebook: Adam Hushin.