Windsor residents, Aiken County Sheriff's Office meet to discuss uptick in crime

Dec. 15—Gathering to complain about burglaries and other crimes in their neighborhood, residents of the Windsor area in Aiken want some answers from local law enforcement.

"I am sick of the crime, and I am sick of nothing getting done," Chris Koppenhaver said.

Koppenhaver was one of many Windsor residents who met with members of the Aiken County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday night at the Montmorenci Fire Station to discuss crime and what can be done.

Deputies provided residents with tips on how to keep their neighborhood safe, discussed some problem areas, , explained the benefits of reporting a crime and discussed people living in tents and campers.

"Obviously, everyone is out here because there is a problem, and we are aware of the problem," Aiken County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Clark Palmer said.

Palmer said a lot of crime has been occurring in the Joyner Pond area.

Capt. Eric Abdullah said the department is aware of a lot of crime taking place, but wanted to stress the importance of the community and law enforcement working together.

"Information sharing is how we prevent crime," Abdullah said.

Koppenhaver, who has lived in Aiken since 2014, said he has become frustrated with area burglaries and is still waiting on information on one at his home.

"We try to handle it the best way we can," Abdullah said, explaining how law enforcement balances the volume of calls it receives while understanding residents' frustrations with unsolved crimes.

Palmer said many reported incidents are about unsecured barns and sheds.

Palmer said every evening, when a lot of crime occurs, one deputy is stationed in each of the nine zones throughout the county.

The Windsor community is located in zone six, and Palmer said the biggest challenge is having deputies cover each zone at night.

"We are running one deputy per zone, and we don't have any extra deputies," Palmer said.

Abdullah said the sheriff's office has six patrol positions available.

Story continues

Dawn B. Campbell expressed her concerns about squatters living in campers and tents throughout the area and asked what police are doing about it.

"We are going to start approaching these residents and look for these tents," Sgt. Mary Frantz said.

Resident Justin Hudson also spoke about break-ins and stolen items and mentioned trespassers.

"We are trying to get together as a community and stop it the best we can and patrol the area in any way we can," he said.

Since he has lived there, Hudson said he feels like crime has increased because of drug addicts living nearby.

"The drug problem is a big issue and that is fueling some of these break-ins," he said.

Hudson said the community should get together and attend some county council meetings to see why deputies are in short supply.

With the holidays approaching, Palmer stressed vigilance and working together in reporting crimes.

"Even if we get these crimes solved and get the guys arrested, the neighborhood watch, the idea of it is to keep everyone in contact with one another," Palmer said. "That is what we hope comes out of this meeting in the long run."

Koppenhaver said the meeting with the police is a good thing, but will wait to see what happens.

"Time will tell," he said.