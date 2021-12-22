Windsor teen pleads guilty to double murder, non-fatal stabbing

Dec. 22—A Windsor teenager pleaded guilty Tuesday to the fatal stabbings of a 78-year-old woman and her 55-year-old daughter as well as the non-fatal stabbing of the younger woman's 52-year-old husband in their home on Clover Street in Windsor on May 11, 2020.

The plea agreement entered by Terry T. Brown Jr., who turns 19 on Thursday, calls for him to receive a 58-year prison sentence, according to his lawyer, Deron D. Freeman. Because Brown was a juvenile when the crimes occurred, he will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years, Freeman said.

The defense lawyer added that Brown's plea agreement doesn't involve cooperation against his co-defendants, Charles J. Dzurenka Jr., now 18, who lived at the Clover Street house where the murders occurred, and Makenzie Bezio, now 19, of Torrington. Both of them were also juveniles at the time of the attack.

Charges of murder and related crimes remain pending against Dzurenka and Bezio, who are both being held in lieu of high bond, as is Brown, according to online court records.

Brown pleaded guilty in Hartford Superior Court to two counts of murder and single counts of murder conspiracy, first-degree assault, and home invasion, the records show. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 2.

The women killed in the post-midnight attack at 70 Clover St. were Sandra Marci, 78, and her daughter Marianne Marci Dzurenka, 55. The man wounded in the attack was defendant Dzurenka's father, also named Charles Dzurenka, who was then 52 and married to Marianne.

In an affidavit, Windsor police Detective Brian Burke quotes a lengthy statement that Charles Dzurenka Jr. gave to police shortly after the killings. Dzurenka Jr. admitted to texting Brown to ask "if he could help me get rid of my parents," according to the detective, who goes on to recount the following:

Dzurenka Jr. said Brown agreed and said that "he was going to take whatever he wanted in the house for payment for killing them."

Dzurenka Jr. described leaving the Clover Street house through his bedroom window around 10 p.m. May 10, saying he met a former girlfriend, Bezio, who was in a van with two other people. He said they drove to Bezio's house in Torrington.

He said he texted Brown to report that he had left the house, and, around midnight, received Snapchat messages saying, "I'm here," then "Dying slowly."

Around 5:15 a.m., he said, he got another Snapchat message from Brown saying, "Your father isn't dying, he's breathing normally."

Dzurenka Jr. said he then called Brown "to make a deal with my father. I told him that if I let him live can we restart and could be a better father. My father agreed not to say anything to anyone."

He said he told Brown to let his father live.

The detective reported that officers found Brown on the front porch of a family member's house on Arrowbrook Road with his father, Terry Brown Sr.

Officers handcuffed Brown Jr., and his father told them that his son had just told him what happened as they returned from St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, where he had taken his son to be treated for cuts to his hands and arms, according to the detective.

Brown Sr. told police that his son had told him that he suffered the cuts in a fight on Clover Street, where someone he was fighting took out a knife, the detective reported. Brown Sr. also told police that his son had large cuts on his hands, arms, and fingers, and had received stitches.

