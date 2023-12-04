Windsor, Wellington, Timnath gear up for 2024 elections

A walk-up ballot drop box is seen on Colorado State University's campus drop off in Fort Collins, Colo., on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

Timnath Mayor Mark Soukup will make his first term in office his last.

Soukup, whose term expires in April, announced recently he will not seek a second term due to illness.

Soukup, who beat incumbent Mayor Jill Grossman-Belisle in 2020, is suffering from cancer. "For my health, I need to not run for mayor," he announced at last week's town council meeting. "I have enjoyed it, the people have been great. I had a great council that I appreciate, a staff that I appreciate and a town that is supportive and helpful."

His decision opens the field for potential candidates in an election that is likely to be a referendum on the 240-acre Ladera development east of Interstate 25 and south of Harmony Road on land currently mined by Connell Resources.

A small group of Timnath residents is circulating a petition to amend the town charter to prohibit annexation of areas used for mining until reclamation is complete. If the group collects the necessary 348 signatures from town voters, the measure will be on the April 2 ballot. Petitions must be turned in by Jan. 3, according to town clerk Milissa Peters-Garcia.

Town Council unanimously opposed the petition Nov. 14.

Along with the mayor's seat, council members Brett Hansen and Lisa Laake's terms expire in April. Hansen, who is completing his first term and serves as mayor pro-tem, said he is still considering options and has not yet made a decision on seeking a second term. Laake is seeking a third term. Term limits in Timnath began in 2022 but were not retroactive, so Laake is not term limited, Peters-Garcia said.

Laake could not be reached for comment on her plans.

Timnath’s Town Council consists of five members. Four council members and the mayor are elected at large and not by council district.

Wellington and Windsor also have elections scheduled April 2. Timnath voters decided last year that it would hold its municipal elections in November to coincide with state and national elections beginning in 2028.

Windsor will elect four town board members

Four seats on Windsor's Town Board will be up for election in April: mayor and three board members.

The mayor's seat and town board seats representing District 1, District 3 and District 5 will be elected.

Mayor Paul Rennemeyer and District 3 representative Ken Bennett are term limited and cannot seek reelection. District 1 is currently represented by Ron Steinbach and District 5 by Victor Tallon.

Steinbach told the Coloradoan he turned in his candidate affidavit on Monday and will run for reelection. "One of the major influences for me was how the board and staff made me feel a part of the Windsor family. I am also very impressed with dedication shown by the staff to making Windsor a great place to live."

Tallon could not be reached for comment.

According to the town's Home Rule Charter, election boundaries were adjusted this year to ensure voting districts have roughly the same number of registered voters. In September, the town board approved the new election boundaries.

Information packets for candidates will be available beginning Dec. 1 at Town Hall and online, along with more information about town elections.

Wellington hosts information session for candidates

Three board of trustee positions will be open in Wellington. Terms of trustees Ashley Macdonald, Jon Gaiter and Rebekka Dailey expire in April.

Macdonald, who served two terms, from 2014-2018 and 2020-2024, is term limited and can't run for reelection. Dailey said she intends to seek reelection. Gaiter did not respond to emails about a potential reelection bid.

Anyone interested in running for local office is invited to attend the Candidate Information Session at 5 p.m., Dec. 4 at the Leeper Center, 3800 Wilson Ave. The town will provide information on nomination petitions and campaign finance rules.

Those who are interested in running but cannot attend the meeting can email the town clerk at MuhsE@wellingtoncolorado.gov.

Key Dates

Jan. 2: First day to turn in nomination petitions. Candidates are required to submit petitions signed by at least 10 registered voters in their town or district.

Jan. 22: Last day to turn in nomination petitions

April 2: Election Day. Mail ballots must be received by 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Windsor, Wellington, Timnath gear up for 2024 elections