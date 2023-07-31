Windsor woman arrested in connection to missing Graniteville man

Jul. 31—Police have arrested an Aiken County woman in connection to the death of a Graniteville man.

Suzanne Boozer, 57, of Windsor was arrested and charged Friday with accessory after the fact to felony A, B, C or murder in relation to the death of John Belote, according to jail records.

Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office confirmed Boozer is a suspect in the case.

Boozer is the fourth person charged in connection to the death of Belote, after the arrests of Donald Britton, 51; Thomas Guinn, 30; and Cody Wooten, 37; all of Windsor.

Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants said Boozer helped remove the remains of John Belote with three other people.

The warrants said the four suspects removed the remains from an unmarked shallow grave at 916 Windsor Road to another shallow unmarked grave at 379 Wendy Lane.

Police are still looking for another suspect, 35-year-old Michael Dwayne Williams of Aiken, who is wanted on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Britton and Wooten are facing the charge of accessory after the fact for murder and Guinn is facing charges of murder and possession during a violent crime.

The three men were previously charged with the destruction or removal of human remains.

Police warrants said Britton and Wooten moved Belote's body from a field on Spring Branch Road to a location on Windsor Road, then burned his body and buried it in a shallow grave.

Britton and Wooten then dug up Belote's body and moved to a shallow grave on Wendy Lane in Windsor.

Boozer, Britton, Wooten and Guinn are listed as inmates at the Aiken County detention center with no bond.