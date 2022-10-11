Windsor woman charged with attempted murder; tried to set home on fire with underwear

Oct. 11—A local woman was arrested and charged with attempted murder and arson stemming from a fire in Windsor.

Debra Annette Cushman, 60, of Windsor was arrested and charged Oct. 8 with two counts of attempted murder and one count of arson from an incident that took place at a residence in Windsor, according to jail records.

Police responded in reference to an arson that took place around 10:15 a.m. on the 400 block of Wren Road , according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Police made contact with the woman at the scene and she was detained, the report said.

Police also observed a home engulfed in flames and saw a local fire department at the scene.

Police also made contact with a male complainant, who was in the area and called 911 after seeing a home in flames, the report said.

Police said the complainant went into the home to see if there were any victims inside the home.

The complainant on the scene directed police toward two victims and identified Cushman as the suspect, the report said.

One of the victims said the suspect lit a pair of underwear on fire and tried to start a fire in the house, the report said.

A male victim said he put the fire out, but the suspect went back inside the residence and locked it, the report said.

The male victim told police he was inside the home with a female victim while the house was on fire.

The male victim told police the suspect then left the residence and didn't know were the suspect went, the report said.

A female victim told police the suspect was dealing with some issues and the suspect set the house on fire, the report said.

Police obtained written statements from the victims before making contact with another person who said the owner of the property was a female victim's father, the report said.

Cushman was booked into the Aiken County detention center and has a $15,000 bond.

As of Tuesday, Cushman was listed as an inmate at the detention center.