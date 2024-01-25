New Windsor woman pleads guilty to assaulting a police officer

KINGSTON - A New Windsor woman pleaded guilty to assaulting a New Paltz police officer during a traffic stop last year.

The Ulster County District Attorney's office said Lucia Costa, 22, of New Windsor pleaded guilty on Monday to second-degree assault, a felony, and driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

The charges stemmed from an incident on March 22, 2023, when New Paltz police officers stopped Costa's vehicle.

The district attorney's office said during the traffic stop, New Paltz police officers observed Costa to be visibly intoxicated and asked her to step out of the vehicle.

Instead, Costa led police on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds of up to 85 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The district attorney's office said once police succeeded in safely stopping Costa's vehicle, she became physically combative and began kicking and spitting at officers. She assaulted a female New Paltz police officer, who suffered torn labrum cartilage in her shoulder.

The district attorney's office also said Costa had to be taken to a hospital after she intentionally banged her head against a bench at the police station, splitting her head open.

Zoning changer: Second Lost Lake lawsuit accuses Forestburgh of anti-Hasidic bias: Here are the details

Costa's blood alcohol content at the time was .16 percent, which is twice the legal limit, and blood tests also showed the presence of active metabolites of cannabis.

Sentencing for Costa is scheduled for April 2 before Ulster County Court Judge Bryan Rounds.

Costa's attorney, William Cobb, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: New Windsor woman pleads guilty to assaulting police officer