Windsor women face 1st-degree murder charges in suspected assisted suicide

Two Windsor women have been charged with first-degree murder, accused of aiding in the suicide of a 79-year-old family member.

Police were tipped off in January that the death of the 79-year-old may have been an assisted suicide in January.

The women, ages 49 and 23, were arrested on Thursday. Both were charged with first-degree murder and aiding suicide.

The Windsor police did not respond to request for comment, and the homicide investigation is ongoing.

Assisted suicide is illegal in most of the United States, including Michigan. The debate was highly popularized by Jack Kevorkian, a Michigan native, who believed terminal patients should be able to die by physician-assisted suicide.

In Canada, a law enacted in March 2021 allows medical assistance in dying for those whose deaths are "reasonably foreseeable" or are in an advanced state of decline and are suffering intolerably, according to the Toronto Star. The only physicians and nurse practitioners can legally assist in dying, in certain provinces.

