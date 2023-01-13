Windstar Cruises Just Unveiled Two New Lavish Suites for Its Luxury Liners

Windstar Cruises wants to make its ships even more luxurious.

The cruise line unveiled two new specialty suites this week that will be rolled out to fleet members Star Breeze and Star Pride. The lavish new lodgings were reportedly inspired by Windstar’s sister companies: the Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs and the Sea Island resort in Georgia.

The Broadmoor Suite echoes its namesake by pairing European elegance with western charm. The decor is characterized by classic furniture, floral motifs and elaborate crown moldings. Similarly, the Sea Island Suite emulates its southern muse with a bright palette of greens and blues that are synonymous with the countryside. The suite also features stately curved arches and sophisticated wood furnishings throughout.

“Unlike hotel brands that have begun offering yacht-style cruises, this is a unique example of a cruise line bringing a separate land-based experience to sea,” Windstar’s president Christopher Prelog said in a statement. “It connects and cross-sells a diverse and seemingly unrelated set of travel experiences that have shared ownership.”

The cruise line debuted the suites in Miami last Tuesday, along with a new mural called First Light. The striking artwork was created by Miami-based Cuban American artist Alex Nuñez as she traveled from Lisbon to Miami aboard Star Legend. The mural, which was inspired by the artist awakening to the sun rising on the horizon while at sea, will be added to Windstar’s three Star Plus yachts. Windstar currently operates a fleet of six boutique all-suite sailing yachts. The company recently began a $250 million project to transform the three Star Plus yachts with new suites, restaurants and amenities.

The Broadmoor and Sea Island suites will debut on Star Breeze and Star Pride in spring 2023 and 2024, respectively. Windstar’s cruise ships sail to an array of destinations, from Europe to Asia to the Caribbean. You simply pick your route, sit back and relax.

Click here to see the new specialty suites in photos.

