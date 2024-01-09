Windstorm warning leads to truck ban on parts of NY Thruway. Here's where

Due to a high wind warning, the New York State Thruway Authority has banned all empty trucks, tandem trucks and tractor-trailers Tuesday on Interstate 90, from exit 36 (I-81) to the Pennsylvania border and on I-190 between I-90 and exit 22 (Route 62).

The ban will be in effect until further notice, according to the Thruway Authority.

The Weather Service issued a high wind warning throughout much of western and central New York. The warning for Monroe, Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Wyoming, northern Cayuga, Orleans, Wayne, Allegany and Niagara counties will be in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

In the Rochester region, forecasters predict sustained winds up to 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. The highest winds are predicted to hit Rochester Tuesday evening, said Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Kelly.

