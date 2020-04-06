Windtree Presents New Istaroxime Phase 2b Study Analysis at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Congress

Efficacy of 24 Hour Istaroxime Infusion is Similar Between Caucasian and Asian Patients Hospitalized for Acute Heart Failure

WARRINGTON, Pa., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: WINT), a biotechnology and medical device company focused on developing drug product candidates and medical device technologies to address acute cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announced the presentation of a new subset analysis from a phase 2b study of istaroxime in patients hospitalized with acute heart failure (AHF) at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) 2020 virtual meeting. The company previously presented the overall results of the study where the primary endpoint demonstrated a significant improvement (p<0.05) in cardiac function at both istaroxime study doses. This post-hoc analysis characterized the responses between Caucasian and Asian patients. The istaroxime dose of 0.5 µg/kg/min produced a similar response on E/e', the primary study endpoint, and stroke volume index, an important measure of cardiac performance, in Asian and Caucasian patients.

"We are very encouraged by the results from this phase 2b study subset analysis evaluating istaroxime, our novel, dual action agent that addresses both cardiac contractility and relaxation in patients with acute heart failure. As we continue to advance the istaroxime program in acute heart failure and early cardiogenic shock, data such as these play an important role in helping us understand dosing by seeing a similar effect across subgroups," said Steve Simonson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Windtree. "These data are consistent with previous analyses and suggest that, regardless of their race, patients saw a significant improvement in cardiac function, when treated with istaroxime."

The phase 2b study in 120 patients was designed to assess the safety and efficacy of 24-hour infusions of two doses of istaroxime (0.5 and 1.0 µg/kg/min), compared to placebo, in the treatment of patients with acute heart failure. The primary endpoint of this study was a change from baseline to 24 hours after start of infusion (Day 1) in E/e' with istaroxime 0.5 or 1.0 µg/kg/min vs. placebo. The E/e' ratio is a marker of the function of the left ventricle (LV) of the heart and was measured using doppler echocardiography read by a central laboratory.

Investigators of this study concluded that a 24-hour infusion of istaroxime was associated with significant improvements in cardiac function, in both dosing groups, with a mean E/e' of -4.55 for the 0.5 µg/kg/min group and -3.16 for the 1.0 µg/kg/min group, compared with mean placebo E/e' ratios of -1.55 and -1.08, respectively. The response was similar between races. The reduction of E/e' at 24 hours attained with istaroxime was slightly greater in Caucasian in comparison to Asian patients but not statistically significant (Caucasian -5.32±4.21 vs Asian -3.90±5.19; p=0.373). The observed increase of SVI with istaroxime treatment at 24 hours was of similar magnitude in Caucasian and Asian patients (Caucasian 4.78±7.15 ml/beat/m2 vs Asian 5.83±6.37 ml/beat/m2; p=0.653).

As has been previously reported, istaroxime was generally well tolerated. Istaroxime did not appear to be associated with an increase in risk for arrhythmias or increases in cardiac troponin T. Cardiovascular related adverse events were 23 percent for placebo, 10 percent for istaroxime low dose, and 18 percent for istaroxime high dose with cardiac failure occurring in 3 percent, 5 percent and 8 percent of placebo, low and high dose of istaroxime patients, respectively. The most common adverse drug reactions reported included pain at infusion site, generally associated with use of short catheters, and dose-related gastrointestinal adverse events in 5 percent, 10 percent and 35 percent of placebo, low and high dose istaroxime respectively.

About the ACC.20/WCC Congress

The American College of Cardiology together with the World Heart Federation joined together to host ACC.20/WCC Congress, which was a Virtual Congress this year as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The ACC connects cardiologists and cardiovascular specialists and professionals from more than 135 countries around the world to share the newest discoveries in treatment and prevention. Videos, abstracts, slides and highlights from the presentations are available online through June 2020.