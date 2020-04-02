Windtree Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Key Business Updates

WARRINGTON, Pa., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: WINT), a biotechnology and medical device company focused on developing drug product candidates and medical device technologies to address acute cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 and provided key business updates.

Key Business and Financial Updates

In December 2019 , the Company completed a $26.4 million private placement of common stock and warrants. After offering expenses and the cancellation of $2.95 million of existing indebtedness in exchange for the securities offered, the Company received net proceeds of approximately $23.0 million .

, the Company completed a private placement of common stock and warrants. After offering expenses and the cancellation of of existing indebtedness in exchange for the securities offered, the Company received net proceeds of approximately . The Company recently announced that it is developing plans to study its KL4 surfactant for treatment of lung injury resulting from severe COVID-19 infection, if it is able to secure the required additional capital resources necessary to initiate and complete the study. The Company is actively pursuing multiple non-dilutive funding opportunities, including from government agencies and private foundations.

In March 2020 , the Company entered into a binding term sheet with Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings (HK) Ltd ("Lee's") pursuant to which Lee's will provide up to $3.9 million of non-dilutive project funding for the six month period beginning April 1 , 2020 for the continued development of the Company's lead acute pulmonary product candidate, AEROSURF® for the treatment of preterm infants with respiratory distress syndrome ("RDS"). The financing will fund the AEROSURF phase 2b bridge study, which if successful, is intended to transition the product into a phase 3 ready clinical program. The Company and Lee's will negotiate, in good faith, the terms of a definitive agreement that will set forth additional semi-annual non-refundable payments to fund the continued development of AEROSURF subsequent to September 30, 2020 . The arrangement is intended to fund the AEROSURF bridge study, as well as support the Company's focus of cash resources on opportunities in our istaroxime cardiovascular clinical programs.

, the Company entered into a binding term sheet with Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings (HK) Ltd ("Lee's") pursuant to which Lee's will provide up to of non-dilutive project funding for the six month period beginning , 2020 for the continued development of the Company's lead acute pulmonary product candidate, AEROSURF® for the treatment of preterm infants with respiratory distress syndrome ("RDS"). The financing will fund the AEROSURF phase bridge study, which if successful, is intended to transition the product into a phase 3 ready clinical program. The Company and Lee's will negotiate, in good faith, the terms of a definitive agreement that will set forth additional semi-annual non-refundable payments to fund the continued development of AEROSURF subsequent to . The arrangement is intended to fund the AEROSURF bridge study, as well as support the Company's focus of cash resources on opportunities in our istaroxime cardiovascular clinical programs. In March 2020 , the AEROSURF bridge study clinical sites in Poland were initiated. Notwithstanding certain delays to ensure appropriate staffing and evolving COVID-19 hospital procedures are put into place, these study sites are still active, and the Company anticipates first patient dosed early in the second quarter.

, the AEROSURF bridge study clinical sites in were initiated. Notwithstanding certain delays to ensure appropriate staffing and evolving COVID-19 hospital procedures are put into place, these study sites are still active, and the Company anticipates first patient dosed early in the second quarter. As of December 31, 2019 , the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $22.6 million and current liabilities of $7.8 million .

, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of and current liabilities of . In March 2020 , the Company amended its bank credit facility agreement ( $4.6 million outstanding as of December 31, 2019 ) to extend the maturity date from March 2020 to March 2022.

"We made tremendous progress in 2019, capped by a $26 million private placement closed during the fourth quarter. Our strengthened balance sheet allows us to focus on our multiple clinical development programs as we move forward with istaroxime for early cardiogenic shock and acute heart failure study start-up activities, and with AEROSURF for respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants. Additionally, we have applied for a listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are working to secure this objective," commented Craig Fraser, President and Chief Executive Officer of Windtree. "While we are certain of our ability to execute upon our strategic plan, we are faced with uncertainty as our nation and global communities combat the global pandemic and impacts of COVID-19. We are committed to help mitigate the devastating impact of this virus and announced recently our intent to pursue a clinical study treating patients with COVID-19 lung injury with our KL4 surfactant therapy upon securing the non-dilutive capital resources to fully fund the study. Along with clinical development, we are highly engaged in business development activities. The December 2018 acquisition of additional late stage products focused on areas with high unmet need along with successful financings to execute against these opportunities, have positioned Windtree for sustained growth and success. We are optimistic about the prospects for the Company and look forward to keeping our stakeholders updated in the coming months."

Select Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter ended December 31, 2019

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported an operating loss of $4.6 million, compared to $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Research and development expenses were $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in research and development expenses is primarily due to a decrease in employee incentive compensation expense.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $2.4 million, compared to $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in general and administrative expenses is primarily due to decreases in employee incentive compensation expense and professional fees, partially offset by an increase in non-cash stock compensation expense.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a $1.8 million net loss on debt extinguishment as a result of the conversion of $2.95 million of existing loans payable obligations as part of the December 2019 private placement financing. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company recorded a $3.3 million net loss on debt extinguishment as a result of the conversion of $6.0 million of existing loans payable obligations as part of a December 2018 private placement financing.

The Company reported a net loss of $7.4 million ($0.21 per basic share) on 34.6 million weighted-average common shares outstanding for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to a net loss of $23.6 million ($3.24 per basic share) on 7.2 million weighted average common shares outstanding for the comparable period in 2018. The 2018 net loss includes a $12.5 million charge related to issuance of the AEROSURF warrant dividend and a $1.7 million charge for a non-cash deemed dividend on preferred stock.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company reported cash and cash equivalents of $22.6 million, current liabilities of $7.8 million and loans payable – non-current of $4.6 million. The loans payable – non-current is payable in March 2022.

Readers are referred to, and encouraged to read in its entirety, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 3, 2020, which includes detailed discussions about the Company's business plans and operations, financial condition and results of operations.