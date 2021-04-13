Windtree Therapeutics Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Windtree Therapeutics (NAS:WINT, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $2.34 per share and the market cap of $61.4 million, Windtree Therapeutics stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Windtree Therapeutics is shown in the chart below.


Windtree Therapeutics Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued
Windtree Therapeutics Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Because Windtree Therapeutics is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Windtree Therapeutics has a cash-to-debt ratio of 5.55, which is in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Windtree Therapeutics at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Windtree Therapeutics is fair. This is the debt and cash of Windtree Therapeutics over the past years:

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued
Windtree Therapeutics Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Windtree Therapeutics has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $0 million and loss of $2.28 a share. Its operating margin is 0.00%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, the profitability of Windtree Therapeutics is ranked 1 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Windtree Therapeutics over the past years:

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued
Windtree Therapeutics Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Windtree Therapeutics's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Windtree Therapeutics's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 79%, which ranks better than 97% of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Windtree Therapeutics's ROIC was -28.34, while its WACC came in at 0.76. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Windtree Therapeutics is shown below:

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued
Windtree Therapeutics Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

In conclusion, the stock of Windtree Therapeutics (NAS:WINT, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 97% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Windtree Therapeutics stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump news - Psaki mocks ex-president’s ‘Twitter conspiracies’ as Biden defends Harris on border crisis

    Follow for latest updates

  • The World’s 9 Most Expensive Listings Currently on the Market

    These fantastical homes range from a 64,000-acre Texas ranch to an oceanside estate in the south of France Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards

    U.S. recession drama "Nomadland", about a community of van dwellers, was the big winner at Britain's BAFTA awards on Sunday, scooping best film and prizes for its Chinese-born director Chloe Zhao and leading actress Frances McDormand. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts ceremony was held virtually over two nights, with nominees joining in by video, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However film stars Hugh Grant and Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared in person at London's Royal Albert Hall while Renee Zellweger and Anna Kendrick joined from a Los Angeles studio to present the awards.

  • Police officer who pepper-sprayed US Army soldier fired

    The black army lieutenant filed a lawsuit against two policemen in Virginia after a traffic stop turned violent.

  • Tom Cruise was told to stop smiling so much while doing stunts in movies

    Tom Cruise stunts have included climbing the Burj Khalifa, hanging off of the side of a plane, and breaking his ankle while jumping across buildings.

  • NHL trade deadline tracker: Panthers land former No. 4 overall pick, hang on to Driedger

    Deadline day is here and it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting ever for the Florida Panthers.

  • Fed's Powell sees US boom ahead, with COVID still a risk

    Chair Jerome Powell, speaking to CBS' “60 Minutes," also said that he doesn't expect to raise the Fed's benchmark interest rate, currently pegged at nearly zero, this year. “We feel like we’re at a place where the economy’s about to start growing much more quickly and job creation coming in much more quickly,” Powell said. In the wide-ranging interview, Powell said that the Fed is closely studying the development of a digital dollar, but hasn't yet made a decision on whether to proceed.

  • Protests flare and National Guard deployed after 20-year-old Black man shot in traffic stop near Minneapolis

    The family of Daunte Wright said he was pulled over for displaying an air freshener. Later, the police chief said his death was the result of an "accidental discharge."

  • CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

    More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting. Without offering specifics, the statement — issued by the Yale School of Management and two other civic groups — noted that that “CEOs indicated readiness to act individually and collectively to shore up American democracy and ensure Americans have access to a world class voting system.” Such actions could include halting donations to politicians who support the bills and even delaying investments in states that pass the restrictive measures, according to Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a Yale management professor and one of the organizers.

  • Biden ‘incredibly saddened’ by death of Daunte Wright, White House says

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is “incredibly saddened” by the death of Daunte Wright at the hands of law enforcement at the weekend, confirming that Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident. President Biden will address the police shooting of Mr Wright in Minnesota in comments at the start of an unrelated event planned for this afternoon. Mr Biden has spoken with the mayor of Brooklyn Center where the incident took place.

  • Britt Reid: Ex-Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach charged over crash that left 5-year-old with brain injury

    Britt Reid, the former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) over the crash that put a 5-year-old girl in a coma and left her with traumatic brain injury. Mr Reid was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.113, over the legal limit of 0.08, at the time of the 4 February crash, according to the Jackson County prosecutors office. In announcing the charges, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Mr Reid “acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed”.

  • Cressida Cowell: Children's Laureate leads call for £100m primary school library fund

    Cowell and other leading writers want yearly funding to aid primary school libraries post-pandemic.

  • Bogdanovic scores 32 as Hawks beat Hornets 105-101

    The Charlotte Hornets hadn't lost a game all season when leading entering the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic put an end to that 22-game streak by scoring 32 points on a career-high eight 3-pointers as the Atlanta Hawks erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Hornets 105-101 Sunday without Trae Young. Clint Capela added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the surging Hawks, who have won six of seven to take sole possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

  • Daunte Wright killing - latest: State of emergency as more protests expected and mayor takes control of police

    Follow the latest developments live

  • Knoxville school shooting: One killed and another detained as gunfire left police officer wounded

    One man was killed and a police officer injured at a Tennessee high school shooting on Monday afternoon. Knoxville police confirmed that the man reportedly armed was killed in a shootout at Austin-East Magnet High School around 3.15 pm local time. Police said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation would lead the probe into the shooting, while the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed special agents from their Nashville office responded to assist law enforcement.

  • Bichette drives in 5, Blue Jays rout Angels 15-1

    Bo Bichette had five RBIs, Randal Grichuk hit a three-run double during a seven-run second inning and the Toronto Blue Jays stopped a four-game skid by routing the Los Angeles Angels 15-1 on Saturday night following a rain delay that lasted more than 2 1/2 hours. Bichette had two-run doubles in the third and fourth, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added RBI singles in both innings as the Blue Jays went up 14-1. The pair drew bases-loaded walks in the second from José Quintana (0-1), who allowed seven runs, five hits and four walks in 1 2/3 innings.

  • Businesses offers free perks to people fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    Starting this week, all Californians 16 and older will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Now, some businesses are offering incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated. See more above.

  • Erika Jayne breaks her silence on divorce drama and her husband's legal battles in new 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' trailer

    A lawsuit alleges that Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi are using their divorce to hide money meant for the orphans and widows of plane crash victims.

  • Another cruise line will require vaccines; DeSantis says no

    SilverSea Cruises became the second major cruise line to announce it will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all passengers when it resumes global itineraries on June 5. The decision could set up a confrontation with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis when the luxury cruise line is scheduled to sail from Port Everglades in December. DeSantis’ press office on Monday asserted that his recent executive ...

  • German CDU top brass back Armin Laschet as chancellor candidate

    Armin Laschet moved a step closer to becoming Angela Merkel’s successor on Monday when her Christian Democrat party (CDU) backed him as its preferred candidate for German chancellor in September’s elections. But the party stopped short of formally endorsing Mr Laschet and he still faces a challenge from Markus Söder, the popular and charismatic Bavarian regional leader. “Everyone wants a quick decision,” Mr Laschet told a press conference after CDU grandees declared unanimous support for him at a meeting of the party presidium. “The country’s problems are too pressing for us to waste time on internal party divisions”. But Mr Söder refused to back down, telling a rival press conference: “This is about the central leadership role in the hardest election campaign we have faced since 1998”. Months of behind the scenes rivalry between the two men finally broke into the open at the weekend when both declared they were ready to lead the CDU into September’s elections, when Germany will choose a successor to Mrs Merkel. Mr Laschet was elected party leader in January and would usually be the automatic choice, but a quirk of the German political system means parties name their candidate for chancellor separately, and the coronavirus pandemic has thrown the campaign into chaos.