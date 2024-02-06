Windy and cool Tuesday with dangerous surf at the coast

Central Florida will be windy and cool on Tuesday.

After a few early morning sprinkles clear out, our area will be mostly sunny for the rest of the day.

High winds will have the biggest impact on our weather on Tuesday.

Some areas near the coast could see wind gusts around 40 mph Tuesday afternoon.

All the wind will also lead to dangerous surf on the coast.

The breezy day will also help to keep our temperatures cool.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 65 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday night will be breezy and chilly with low temperatures in the 40s.

Our temperatures will stay cooler than average over the next few days and should be warmer by the weekend.

