Windy days ahead for Central Florida

Windy conditions are forecast for Central Florida on Friday with a more tempestuous weekend around the corner.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne says a nearly stationary area of high pressure over the Ohio Valley will continue to produce 20-28 mph sustained winds and gusts of 34 to 42 mph over Florida out of the northeast.

“A Wind Advisory continues for the coastal areas, with a High Surf Advisory and Coastal Flood Warning at the Beaches,” the NWS stated in its forescast. “The first high tide of the event will occur just after 8 AM, and again around 9 PM tonight. Moderate erosion is expected at many beaches by tonight. Persons should and small craft should remain out of the ocean.”

Temperatures, though, will remain moderate with highs in the low- to mid-70s and overnight lows in the 60s.

Wind gusts on the coast are expected to remain in the 30-35 mph range overnight.

The NWS says a very active weather pattern will then bring more windy conditions, but also heavy rainfall and dangerous beach and boating conditions for starting Friday and into the weekend.

“While local weather is ‘quiet’ Friday, despite the continued wind and beach/boating hazards, our next weather system begins to take shape in the last day of the work week,” forecasters said. “Despite continued discrepancies in the major global models, the key message remains the same: a major low pressure system is forecast to move … toward the state of Florida this weekend. Showers will begin to increase Friday night, then become widespread

into Saturday afternoon, with a few thunderstorms possible.”

Models suggest a possible tornado threat on Saturday afternoon and another wind advisory may be needed.

Rainfall is expected to be around 2-4 inches with some areas getting up to 6 or more inches.

“This could lead to flooding concerns, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas,” forecasters said.

Above normal low temperatures will last into Sunday morning, but will then drop to seasonal norms with lows in the 50s by Sunday night.